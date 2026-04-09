20th Anniversary Banquet & Auction

$5000 Sponsorship comes with Special recognition (name/logo) on all event materials

Choice of two special 20th Anniversary POM branded handgun, shotgun, or rifle

$300 worth of gun raffle tickets

Social media recognition, Program Recognition (full page)

One vest with embroidered POM 20th Anniversary logo and sponsor name/business name

20th Anniversary Tumbler at each place setting

Five (5) entries for table sponsor grand prize gun drawing

Table for 16 (two tables to fill yourself or sponsorship of veteran’s table)

10 bucket raffle tickets at each place setting, Stage Screen Recognition







