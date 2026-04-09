20th Anniversary Banquet & Auction

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About this event
Table for 8 guests, includes 20th Anniversary Tumbler (1) One entry (1) for table sponsor Grand Prize Gun Drawing, Ten (10) bucket raffle tickets at each place setting, Program Recognition (list) Stage Screen Recognition (list)
Table Sponsorship Table for (8) $150 worth of gun raffle tickets. One (1) Vest with embroidered POM 20th Anniversary Logo and Sponsor name/business name, 20th Anniversary Tumbler at each place setting (8), Two (2) Entries for Table Sponsor Grand Prize Gun Drawing, Ten (10) Bucket Raffle tickets at each place setting, Program Recognition 1/4 page, Stage Screen Recognition.
$2500 Sponsorship comes with,
Choice of special 20th Anniversary POM branded handgun, shotgun, or rifle, $200 worth of gun raffle tickets, Social media recognition, Program Recognition (½ page), One vest with embroidered POM 20th Anniversary logo and sponsor name/business name, 20th Anniversary Tumbler at each place setting, Three (3) entries for table sponsor grand prize gun drawing,
Table for 16 (two tables to fill yourself or sponsorship of veteran’s table)
10 bucket raffle tickets at each place setting, Stage Screen Recognition
$5000 Sponsorship comes with Special recognition (name/logo) on all event materials
Choice of two special 20th Anniversary POM branded handgun, shotgun, or rifle
$300 worth of gun raffle tickets
Social media recognition, Program Recognition (full page)
One vest with embroidered POM 20th Anniversary logo and sponsor name/business name
20th Anniversary Tumbler at each place setting
Five (5) entries for table sponsor grand prize gun drawing
Table for 16 (two tables to fill yourself or sponsorship of veteran’s table)
10 bucket raffle tickets at each place setting, Stage Screen Recognition
Your Donation provides funds to purchase items for Silent Auction Baskets
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