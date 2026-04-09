Peterson Outdoors Ministries

Hosted by

Peterson Outdoors Ministries

About this event

20th Anniversary Banquet & Auction

12167 State Rte 43

Webb City, MO 64870, USA

Individual Tickets
$20
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table Sponsorship Level 1
$500

Table for 8 guests, includes 20th Anniversary Tumbler (1) One entry (1) for table sponsor Grand Prize Gun Drawing, Ten (10) bucket raffle tickets at each place setting, Program Recognition (list) Stage Screen Recognition (list)

Table Sponsorship Level Two
$1,500

Table Sponsorship Table for (8) $150 worth of gun raffle tickets. One (1) Vest with embroidered POM 20th Anniversary Logo and Sponsor name/business name, 20th Anniversary Tumbler at each place setting (8), Two (2) Entries for Table Sponsor Grand Prize Gun Drawing, Ten (10) Bucket Raffle tickets at each place setting, Program Recognition 1/4 page, Stage Screen Recognition.

Table Sponsorship Level 3
$2,500

$2500 Sponsorship comes with,

Choice of special 20th Anniversary POM branded handgun, shotgun, or rifle, $200 worth of gun raffle tickets, Social media recognition, Program Recognition (½ page), One vest with embroidered POM 20th Anniversary logo and sponsor name/business name, 20th Anniversary Tumbler at each place setting, Three (3) entries for table sponsor grand prize gun drawing,
Table for 16 (two tables to fill yourself or sponsorship of veteran’s table)
10 bucket raffle tickets at each place setting, Stage Screen Recognition


Event Sponsorship (Gun Sponsor or Food Sponsor)
$5,000

$5000 Sponsorship comes with Special recognition (name/logo) on all event materials
Choice of two special 20th Anniversary POM branded handgun, shotgun, or rifle
$300 worth of gun raffle tickets 
Social media recognition, Program Recognition (full page)
One vest with embroidered POM 20th Anniversary logo and sponsor name/business name
20th Anniversary Tumbler at each place setting
Five (5) entries for table sponsor grand prize gun drawing
Table for 16 (two tables to fill yourself or sponsorship of veteran’s table)
10 bucket raffle tickets at each place setting, Stage Screen Recognition



Silent Auction Donation
Pay what you can

Your Donation provides funds to purchase items for Silent Auction Baskets

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