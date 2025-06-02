Annual Gala

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to open bar, passed apps, dessert, DJ, and more
Logo placement on website and event signage, 10 tickets, Recognition from the stage during the gala, Co-branded social media posts (pre- and post-event), Mention in the press release and media coverage, Name/logo included in post-event “Impact Report”
Logo on event signage and website, 6 gala tickets, Recognition on PWP social media channels, Verbal acknowledgment at event, Listed as a supporter in the post-event recap.
Name listed on PWP website, 2 gala tickets, Inclusion in group sponsor thank-you email
$
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