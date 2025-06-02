Party With Purpose Incorporated

Hosted by

Party With Purpose Incorporated

About this event

Annual Gala

33 Newark St.

Hoboken, NJ 07030, USA

Day of tickets
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to open bar, passed apps, dessert, DJ, and more

Impact sponsor
$5,000

Logo placement on website and event signage, 10 tickets, Recognition from the stage during the gala, Co-branded social media posts (pre- and post-event), Mention in the press release and media coverage, Name/logo included in post-event “Impact Report”

Community Builder
$2,500

Logo on event signage and website, 6 gala tickets, Recognition on PWP social media channels, Verbal acknowledgment at event, Listed as a supporter in the post-event recap.

Friend of PWP
$1,000

Name listed on PWP website, 2 gala tickets, Inclusion in group sponsor thank-you email

Add a donation for Party With Purpose Incorporated

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