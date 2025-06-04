The R.O.S.E. Foundation
Summer Essence Silent Auction Winners
North Hills Country Club
$350
The winner of this item will use this option to make payment
The winner of this item will use this option to make payment
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
The Butterfly Girl Artwork I
$50
The winner of this item will use this option to make payment
The winner of this item will use this option to make payment
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Butterfly Girl Artwork II
$50
The winner of this item will use this option to make payment
The winner of this item will use this option to make payment
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Abstract Artwork
$50
add
$100 Aldi Gift Card
$40
add
5 Passes to The Metropolitan Museum of Art!
$60
add
Mixology Class
$400
add
Ultimate Whiskey Basket
$150
add
7 Day Vacation at Rehoboth Beach
$1,200
add
Charcuterie & Cheers Basket
$75
add
Perfect Picnic Basket
$50
add
Grill & Chill: Backyard BBQ Basket
$100
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout