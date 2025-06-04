Summer Essence Silent Auction Winners

North Hills Country Club
$350
The winner of this item will use this option to make payment
The Butterfly Girl Artwork I
$50
The winner of this item will use this option to make payment
Butterfly Girl Artwork II
$50
The winner of this item will use this option to make payment
Abstract Artwork
$50
$100 Aldi Gift Card
$40
5 Passes to The Metropolitan Museum of Art!
$60
Mixology Class
$400
Ultimate Whiskey Basket
$150
7 Day Vacation at Rehoboth Beach
$1,200
Charcuterie & Cheers Basket
$75
Perfect Picnic Basket
$50
Grill & Chill: Backyard BBQ Basket
$100
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing