Wildcat football boosters corp

Hosted by

Wildcat football boosters corp

About this event

Wildcat Touchdown Tee-Off

93 Plant St

Groton, CT 06340, USA

Team of 4
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Just $135pp ($540 for a team of 4). Reserve your spot today, the balance is due by 7/24


Pay Team Balance
Pay what you can

Pay your balance here! Please note Team Name before checkout

Eagle Sponsor
$3,500

Title Sponsor Recognition

Team of 4 included

Banner at Registration Table

Opportunity to include marketing materials in our goodie bags

Recognition in all emails

Shouts on Social Media

Birdie Sponsor
$2,500

Dinner Sponsor

Team of 4 included

Logo on all dinner tables

Signage at the Basket Raffle

Social media recognition

Par Sponsor
$750

Cart Sponsor

Logo displayed on a golf cart

Name on event materials

Announcement at awards dinner

Bogey Sponsor
$150

Hole Sponsor

Yard sign at one of 18 holes

Recognition at awards dinner

Fore Sponsor
$25

Opportunity to put marketing materials in the Golfer Goodie Bags

Add a donation for Wildcat football boosters corp

$

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