Wildcat Touchdown Tee-Off

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About this event
Just $135pp ($540 for a team of 4). Reserve your spot today, the balance is due by 7/24
Pay your balance here! Please note Team Name before checkout
Title Sponsor Recognition
Team of 4 included
Banner at Registration Table
Opportunity to include marketing materials in our goodie bags
Recognition in all emails
Shouts on Social Media
Dinner Sponsor
Team of 4 included
Logo on all dinner tables
Signage at the Basket Raffle
Social media recognition
Cart Sponsor
Logo displayed on a golf cart
Name on event materials
Announcement at awards dinner
Hole Sponsor
Yard sign at one of 18 holes
Recognition at awards dinner
Opportunity to put marketing materials in the Golfer Goodie Bags
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