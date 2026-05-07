Harrisburg Cougar Midget Football Association

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Harrisburg Cougar Midget Football Association

About this event

2026 Football and Cheer Registration

Football Registration and Equipment- Early Bird
$250
Available until Jun 1

Registration price for new and returning football players.

Equipment: Each player will receive customizable jersey w/ name, practice pants, practice jersey, game day pants,  2 pairs of socks, mouth piece 


Registration: $125

Equipment: $125

Football Registration and Equipment- Regular Registration
$275

Registration price for new and returning football players beginning 6/1/26.

Equipment: Each player will receive customizable jersey w/ name, practice pants, practice jersey, game day pants,  2 pairs of socks, mouth piece 

  • Registration: $150
  • Equipment- $125 
Cheerleading- New Registration- Early Bird
$295
Available until Jun 1

Registration Fee: $75

Equipment Fees:

  • New Cheerleader- $220- Equipment includes bows, socks, warm up, sneakers, crop top, and briefs, rain jacket and book bag
Cheerleading Registration- New with equipment
$320

Registration Fee: $100 beginning 6/1/26

Equipment Fees:

  • New Cheerleader- $220- Equipment includes bows, socks, warm up, sneakers, crop top, and briefs, rain jacket and book bag
Cheerleading- Returning- Registration Only- Early Bird
Pay what you can
Available until Jun 1

Registration fee: $75 until 5/31

Returning Cheerleader- Equipment may be purchased individually based on need. Total should be based on equipment need plus registration.


Briefs: $10

Crop Top: $20

Socks: $7/ pair

Cheer Bag: $20

Warm up: $65- jacket and pants (jacket only- $35)

Sneakers: $50

Rain Jacket:$15

Sneaker poms:$3

Bows:$7/bow

Cheerleading Returner- Registration
Pay what you can

Registration Fee: $100 beginning 6/1/26

Returning Cheerleader- Equipment may be purchased individually based on need. Total should be based on equipment need plus registration.


Briefs: $10

Crop Top: $20

Socks: $7/ pair

Cheer Bag: $20

Warm up: $65- jacket and pants (jacket only- $35)

Sneakers: $50

Rain Jacket:$15

Sneaker poms:$3

Bows:$7/bow

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