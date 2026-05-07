2026 Football and Cheer Registration

Registration fee: $75 until 5/31

Returning Cheerleader- Equipment may be purchased individually based on need. Total should be based on equipment need plus registration.





Briefs: $10

Crop Top: $20

Socks: $7/ pair

Cheer Bag: $20

Warm up: $65- jacket and pants (jacket only- $35)

Sneakers: $50

Rain Jacket:$15

Sneaker poms:$3

Bows:$7/bow