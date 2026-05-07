2026 Football and Cheer Registration

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About this event
Registration price for new and returning football players.
Equipment: Each player will receive customizable jersey w/ name, practice pants, practice jersey, game day pants, 2 pairs of socks, mouth piece
Registration: $125
Equipment: $125
Registration price for new and returning football players beginning 6/1/26.
Equipment: Each player will receive customizable jersey w/ name, practice pants, practice jersey, game day pants, 2 pairs of socks, mouth piece
Registration Fee: $75
Equipment Fees:
Registration Fee: $100 beginning 6/1/26
Equipment Fees:
Registration fee: $75 until 5/31
Returning Cheerleader- Equipment may be purchased individually based on need. Total should be based on equipment need plus registration.
Briefs: $10
Crop Top: $20
Socks: $7/ pair
Cheer Bag: $20
Warm up: $65- jacket and pants (jacket only- $35)
Sneakers: $50
Rain Jacket:$15
Sneaker poms:$3
Bows:$7/bow
Registration Fee: $100 beginning 6/1/26
Returning Cheerleader- Equipment may be purchased individually based on need. Total should be based on equipment need plus registration.
Briefs: $10
Crop Top: $20
Socks: $7/ pair
Cheer Bag: $20
Warm up: $65- jacket and pants (jacket only- $35)
Sneakers: $50
Rain Jacket:$15
Sneaker poms:$3
Bows:$7/bow
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