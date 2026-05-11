Latinos Talk 2026 Business Expo

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About this event
Second Floor, Temecula, CA 92591, USA
Includes: 1 Space
*Space for display ONLY. Tent not Allowed
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tablecloths, promotional materials, battery packs, and any seating for their area.
There is no access to electricity in your area
Roll-up banners and backdrops are allowed but must be placed behind the table and/or out of pathways
Table sharing is not permitted
No fire or flammable liquids allowed
BE OUR TOP SPONSOR! (ONLY 1 ALLOWED)
INCLUDES:
2 Spaces (Allows Business Name and Large LOGO prominently displayed and tent allowed)
Sponsors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tablecloths, promotional materials, battery packs, and any seating for their area.
There is no access to electricity in your area
Roll-up banners and backdrops are allowed but must be placed behind the table and/or out of pathways
Table sharing is not permitted
No fire or flammable liquids allowed
BE AN ORO SPONSOR!
INCLUDES:
1 Space (Allows Medium LOGO)
*Tent NOT Allowed
Sponsors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tablecloths, promotional materials, battery packs, and any seating for their area.
There is no access to electricity in your area
Roll-up banners and backdrops are allowed but must be placed behind the table and/or out of pathways
Table sharing is not permitted
No fire or flammable liquids allowed
BE A PLATA SPONSOR!
INCLUDES:
1 Space (Allows Small LOGO)
*Tent NOT Allowed
Sponsors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tablecloths, promotional materials, battery packs, and any seating for their area.
There is no access to electricity in your area
Roll-up banners and backdrops are allowed but must be placed behind the table and/or out of pathways
Table sharing is not permitted
No fire or flammable liquids allowed
$
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