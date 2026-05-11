Latinos Talk

Hosted by

Latinos Talk

About this event

Latinos Talk 2026 Business Expo

41888 Motor Car Pkwy

Second Floor, Temecula, CA 92591, USA

VENDOR BOOTH
$125

Includes: 1 Space


*Space for display ONLY. Tent not Allowed


Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tablecloths, promotional materials, battery packs, and any seating for their area


There is no access to electricity in your area


Roll-up banners and backdrops are allowed but must be placed behind the table and/or out of pathways


Table sharing is not permitted


No fire or flammable liquids allowed

EVENT SPONSOR - PLATINO
$2,500

BE OUR TOP SPONSOR! (ONLY 1 ALLOWED)


INCLUDES:

2 Spaces (Allows Business Name and Large LOGO prominently displayed and tent allowed)


Sponsors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tablecloths, promotional materials, battery packs, and any seating for their area


There is no access to electricity in your area


Roll-up banners and backdrops are allowed but must be placed behind the table and/or out of pathways


Table sharing is not permitted


No fire or flammable liquids allowed

EVENT SPONSOR - ORO
$1,000

BE AN ORO SPONSOR!


INCLUDES:

1 Space (Allows Medium LOGO)

*Tent NOT Allowed


Sponsors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tablecloths, promotional materials, battery packs, and any seating for their area


There is no access to electricity in your area


Roll-up banners and backdrops are allowed but must be placed behind the table and/or out of pathways


Table sharing is not permitted


No fire or flammable liquids allowed

EVENT SPONSOR - PLATA
$500

BE A PLATA SPONSOR!


INCLUDES:

1 Space (Allows Small LOGO)

*Tent NOT Allowed


Sponsors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tablecloths, promotional materials, battery packs, and any seating for their area


There is no access to electricity in your area


Roll-up banners and backdrops are allowed but must be placed behind the table and/or out of pathways


Table sharing is not permitted


No fire or flammable liquids allowed

Add a donation for Latinos Talk

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!