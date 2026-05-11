Latinos Talk 2026 Business Expo

Includes: 1 Space





*Space for display ONLY. Tent not Allowed





Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, tablecloths, promotional materials, battery packs, and any seating for their area.





There is no access to electricity in your area





Roll-up banners and backdrops are allowed but must be placed behind the table and/or out of pathways





Table sharing is not permitted





No fire or flammable liquids allowed