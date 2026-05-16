Saint Bishoy Coptic Orthodox Church

Hosted by

Saint Bishoy Coptic Orthodox Church

About this event

Raffle Tickets

8091 Balfour Rd

Brentwood, CA 94513, USA

Regular Raffle Ticket
$10

Get ready for an exciting chance to win amazing prizes at the Pharaoh Festival!


✨ Grand Prizes Include:

  • Brand New Apple Watch
  • 65 inches TV screen
  • 18K Gold Bracelet
  • Watches
  • Luxury D’OR24K Prestige Skincare Collection
  • And many more surprise prizes!

🎟️ Every raffle ticket gives you a chance to win while supporting our church festival and community. Don’t miss your opportunity to take home these incredible gifts!

Ultimate Raffle Ticket
$25

Camper Trailers

  • Pop-up campers — lightweight trailers with fold-out canvas sections
  • Sleeping areas such as beds or convertible seating
  • A small kitchenette with a stove, sink, refrigerator, or microwave
  • Storage cabinets and compartments
  • Electrical hookups, lighting, and water systems

🎟️ Every raffle ticket gives you a chance to win while supporting our church festival and community. Don’t miss your opportunity to take home these incredible gifts!

Add a donation for Saint Bishoy Coptic Orthodox Church

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