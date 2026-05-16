Raffle Tickets

Get ready for an exciting chance to win amazing prizes at the Pharaoh Festival!





✨ Grand Prizes Include:

Brand New Apple Watch

65 inches TV screen

18K Gold Bracelet

Watches

Luxury D’OR24K Prestige Skincare Collection

And many more surprise prizes!

🎟️ Every raffle ticket gives you a chance to win while supporting our church festival and community. Don’t miss your opportunity to take home these incredible gifts!