Raffle Tickets

About this event
Get ready for an exciting chance to win amazing prizes at the Pharaoh Festival!
✨ Grand Prizes Include:
🎟️ Every raffle ticket gives you a chance to win while supporting our church festival and community. Don’t miss your opportunity to take home these incredible gifts!
🎟️ Every raffle ticket gives you a chance to win while supporting our church festival and community. Don’t miss your opportunity to take home these incredible gifts!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!