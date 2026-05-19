Scrabble School Preservation Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation Inc

About this event

SSPF/MLK/Scholarship Fundraiser

12576 Lee Hwy

Washington, VA 22747, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program! Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!

Couples (any two persons!)
$35

Enjoy the full program! Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!

VIP Ticket
$75

VIP Reception Access - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington!


Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!

VIP Couples (any 2 persons!)
$140

VIP Reception Access - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington

Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!

DIAMOND Sponsor
$2,000

VIP Reception - 8 Guests - Total - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington - Priority Seating

Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!

LOGO and NAME on all PROMOTIONAL materials!

$1000 - Donation toward SSPF Scholarships with YOUR NAME!

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000

VIP Reception - 6 Guests- Total - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington - Priority Seating!

LOGO and NAME on all PROMOTIONAL materials!

Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!


GOLD SPONSOR
$750

VIP Reception - 4 Guests - Total - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington - Priority Seating!

LOGO and NAME on all PROMOTIONAL materials!

Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!

SILVER SPONSOR
$500

VIP Reception - 2 Guests - Total - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington - Priority Seating!

LOGO and NAME on all PROMOTIONAL materials!

Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!

Student (6 - 21yrs (w-college I.D.)
$7

Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!