SSPF/MLK/Scholarship Fundraiser

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Washington, VA 22747, USA
Enjoy the full program! Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!
Enjoy the full program! Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!
VIP Reception Access - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington!
Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!
VIP Reception Access - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington
Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!
VIP Reception - 8 Guests - Total - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington - Priority Seating
Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!
LOGO and NAME on all PROMOTIONAL materials!
$1000 - Donation toward SSPF Scholarships with YOUR NAME!
VIP Reception - 6 Guests- Total - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington - Priority Seating!
LOGO and NAME on all PROMOTIONAL materials!
Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!
VIP Reception - 4 Guests - Total - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington - Priority Seating!
LOGO and NAME on all PROMOTIONAL materials!
Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!
VIP Reception - 2 Guests - Total - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington - Priority Seating!
LOGO and NAME on all PROMOTIONAL materials!
Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!
Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!
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