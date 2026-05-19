SSPF/MLK/Scholarship Fundraiser

VIP Reception - 8 Guests - Total - Light Refreshments - "Meet & Greet" with the Guest Speaker, Mr. KENNETH MORRIS - descendent of Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington - Priority Seating

Enjoy the Full Program with the Speaker, Music and Door Prizes!

LOGO and NAME on all PROMOTIONAL materials!

$1000 - Donation toward SSPF Scholarships with YOUR NAME!