Minnesota Valley Action Council Inc

Hosted by

Minnesota Valley Action Council Inc

About this event

Lip Sync Battle Sponsors

1 Civic Center Plaza

Mankato, MN 56001, USA

Executive Producer item
Executive Producer
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • Entrance to a special Preview Social Hour
  • Video Ad shown at event
  • Company logo/name mentioned/displayed in media promotions
  • Company logo/name displayed with link on MVAC website
  • Company logo/name on event slideshow
  • Reserved table for 10
Director item
Director
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • Entrance to a special Preview Social Hour
  • Company logo/name mentioned/displayed in media promotions
  • Company logo/name displayed with link on MVAC website
  • Company logo/name on event slideshow
  • Reserved table for 10
Screen Writer item
Screen Writer
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:

  • Company logo/name mentioned in program
  • Company logo/name on event slideshow
  • Reserved table for 8 with snacks
Production Assistant item
Production Assistant
Pay what you can

Donors giving more than $500 will be listed in the show program

Add a donation for Minnesota Valley Action Council Inc

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