Lip Sync Battle Sponsors

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes:
- Entrance to a special Preview Social Hour
- Video Ad shown at event
- Company logo/name mentioned/displayed in media promotions
- Company logo/name displayed with link on MVAC website
- Company logo/name on event slideshow
- Reserved table for 10
Includes:
- Entrance to a special Preview Social Hour
- Video Ad shown at event
- Company logo/name mentioned/displayed in media promotions
- Company logo/name displayed with link on MVAC website
- Company logo/name on event slideshow
- Reserved table for 10