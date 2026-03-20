Fort Worth Association Of Federated Women's Clubs

Hosted by

Fort Worth Association Of Federated Women's Clubs

About this event

Annual Gala

100 Altamesa Blvd

Fort Worth, TX 76134, USA

General Admission
$75

Dinner and full program.

Community Champion Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo placement on printed & digital materials; Verbal acknowledgment during the event; Social media acknowledgment pre- and post-event. (includes 2 Gala tickets)

Legacy Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Logo placement on printed & digital materials; Verbal acknowledgment during the event; Social media acknowledgment pre- and post-event. (includes 3 Gala tickets)

Visionary Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Logo placement on printed & digital materials; Verbal acknowledgment during the event; Social media acknowledgment pre- and post-event. (includes 5 Gala tickets)

Trailblazer Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo placement on printed & digital materials; Verbal acknowledgment during the event; Social media acknowledgment pre- and post-event. (includes 8 Gala tickets)

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