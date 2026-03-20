Annual Gala

About this event
Dinner and full program.
Logo placement on printed & digital materials; Verbal acknowledgment during the event; Social media acknowledgment pre- and post-event. (includes 2 Gala tickets)
Logo placement on printed & digital materials; Verbal acknowledgment during the event; Social media acknowledgment pre- and post-event. (includes 3 Gala tickets)
Logo placement on printed & digital materials; Verbal acknowledgment during the event; Social media acknowledgment pre- and post-event. (includes 5 Gala tickets)
Logo placement on printed & digital materials; Verbal acknowledgment during the event; Social media acknowledgment pre- and post-event. (includes 8 Gala tickets)
$
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