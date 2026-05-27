who's the next MURAL MUTT?

We are beyond grateful to LAPS for their incredible financial assistance during one of the scariest moments of our lives. Because of their help, our sweet boy, Zeus, is still here with us today.



After being attacked by a mountain goat and nearly losing his life, we were devastated and terrified. Thanks to LAPS stepping in when we needed it most, he was able to get the care he desperately needed. We truly cannot thank them enough for their compassion, generosity, and support.



Please support organizations like LAPS, they make miracles happen for families and pets!