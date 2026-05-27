who's the next MURAL MUTT?

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On Christmas Eve of 2024 my dog Jimmy had a medical emergency and had to go to the vet. LAPS was such a huge help by taking the financial stress away of something so unexpected.
Thank You so much for helping our family get our precious Hazel spayed so we can be with her as long as possible and she can stay healthy and safe!
We are beyond grateful to LAPS for their incredible financial assistance during one of the scariest moments of our lives. Because of their help, our sweet boy, Zeus, is still here with us today.
After being attacked by a mountain goat and nearly losing his life, we were devastated and terrified. Thanks to LAPS stepping in when we needed it most, he was able to get the care he desperately needed. We truly cannot thank them enough for their compassion, generosity, and support.
Please support organizations like LAPS, they make miracles happen for families and pets!
When Rameel got excited to greet guests, he accidentally ran into a wall and fractured one of his teeth so badly that half of it broke off. The remaining portion had to be surgically removed, and while he was under anesthesia, the vet also recommended a full dental cleaning. Unfortunately, the estimate for the procedure was more than I could reasonably afford at the time.
Thanks to the incredible generosity of LAPS, Rameel was awarded a $1,000 scholarship that made the procedure financially manageable and ensured he could get the care he needed without delay. Today, he is fully recovered and back to happily romping through the forest as if nothing ever happened.
I’m deeply grateful to LAPS for helping relieve the financial burden during a stressful time and for giving Rameel the chance to heal comfortably and get back to being his joyful self.
LAPS helped us cover the cost of an unexpected vet bill from an accident. Because of them, Rider is doing great and is ready for another summer of adventures!
LAPS came to my rescue when my dog Sunny was hit by a car. Thankfully he was ok but he did need some medical treatment which LAPS was able to help me with. It's a great program and I'm grateful for their help
LAPS helped us when we needed support for Gohan’s care, and we are truly grateful for their compassion and assistance. Their kindness made a meaningful difference for our family and our beloved Gohan
As a local food and bev employee in Summit county the eb and flow of the seasons make it hard to prepare for unexpected vet bills, during the down times. The LAPS assistance allowed us to get Meeko the surgery he needed.
We are so grateful for the LAPS organization for financially supporting us with unforeseen medical bills for Ricco! Because of their kindness and support he got the care he needed and made a great recovery. We truly can’t thank them enough for what they do for pets and families in our community
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