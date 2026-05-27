American Polocrosse Association

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American Polocrosse Association

About this event

U19 Sponsorship Packages

Official Team USA Jersey Sponsor item
Official Team USA Jersey Sponsor
$250

Sponsor the official USA U19 team jerseys as our athletes travel to South Africa to represent Team USA internationally. Includes sponsor logo visibility on jerseys, team swag, social media, and tour content throughout the tour.

Official Team Jacket Sponsor item
Official Team Jacket Sponsor
$450

Support Team USA with matching softshell jackets for players, coaches, and managers traveling internationally. Team jackets create a professional appearance while representing the United States abroad.


Includes:

  • Team outerwear sponsorship
  • Logo recognition in travel/team photos
  • Mention in announcements/social media
  • High-visibility airport/travel content
Travel Apparel Sponsor item
Travel Apparel Sponsor
$350

Support matching apparel and travel wear for Team USA during the South Africa tour.


Includes:

  • Sponsor hats, travel shirts, or warmups
  • Logo visibility on team apparel
  • Sponsor recognition online
International Experience Sponsor item
International Experience Sponsor
$300

Support the travel, development, and international opportunities provided to Team U19 USA athletes while traveling in South Africa.


Team Snack & Nutrition Sponsor item
Team Snack & Nutrition Sponsor
$200

Help fuel our athletes during long travel days, practices, and international competition.


Includes:

  • Sponsor travel snacks/hydration
  • Recognition during travel content
  • Sponsor shoutouts
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