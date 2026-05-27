U19 Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
Sponsor the official USA U19 team jerseys as our athletes travel to South Africa to represent Team USA internationally. Includes sponsor logo visibility on jerseys, team swag, social media, and tour content throughout the tour.
Support Team USA with matching softshell jackets for players, coaches, and managers traveling internationally. Team jackets create a professional appearance while representing the United States abroad.
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Support matching apparel and travel wear for Team USA during the South Africa tour.
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Support the travel, development, and international opportunities provided to Team U19 USA athletes while traveling in South Africa.
Help fuel our athletes during long travel days, practices, and international competition.
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