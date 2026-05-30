Annual Gala

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About this event
Enjoy an elegant evening of service, compassion, and community impact. Your Early Admission ticket includes access to the full gala program, cocktail reception, inspiring presentations, community recognition ceremony, networking opportunities, and all main event activities. Join us in supporting Horizon Hearts' mission while celebrating leaders who are making a difference in our community.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Gift, and acknowledgement and logo.
Your sponsorship helps fund critical programs and services that provide housing support, meals, employment resources, and hope to individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship throughout our community.
Become the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Horizon of Hope Gala and demonstrate your organization's commitment to transforming lives in our community. Package Benefits Include: • Premier recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the event • Reserved VIP table for up to 10 guests with premium seating • Full-page premium advertisement in the Gala Journal • Company logo featured prominently on all event marketing materials, website, and social media promotions • Recognition during the event program and from the podium • Opportunity to provide promotional materials or branded gifts to attendees • VIP Reception Access for all table guests • Professional photo opportunity with honorees and community leaders • Recognition on event signage and sponsor displays • Commemorative award recognizing your support of Horizon Hearts Inc. Your sponsorship directly supports programs that provide housing assistance, employment resources, food security, and critical services to individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship throughout our community.
Make a meaningful impact as a Hope Champion Sponsor of the 2026 Horizon of Hope Gala. This premier sponsorship opportunity demonstrates your commitment to strengthening our community and supporting individuals on their journey toward stability and self-sufficiency. Package Benefits Include: • Reserved VIP table for up to 10 guests • Preferred seating during the gala program • Full-page advertisement in the Gala Journal • Company logo featured on event signage and promotional materials • Recognition on Horizon Hearts social media platforms and website • Special acknowledgment during the event program • VIP Reception Access for all table guests • Opportunity to include promotional materials in attendee gift bags • Recognition in post-event communications and thank-you materials • Commemorative sponsor recognition award Your sponsorship helps fund critical programs and services that provide housing support, meals, employment resources, and hope to individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship throughout our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!