Annual Gala

Become the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Horizon of Hope Gala and demonstrate your organization's commitment to transforming lives in our community. Package Benefits Include: • Premier recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the event • Reserved VIP table for up to 10 guests with premium seating • Full-page premium advertisement in the Gala Journal • Company logo featured prominently on all event marketing materials, website, and social media promotions • Recognition during the event program and from the podium • Opportunity to provide promotional materials or branded gifts to attendees • VIP Reception Access for all table guests • Professional photo opportunity with honorees and community leaders • Recognition on event signage and sponsor displays • Commemorative award recognizing your support of Horizon Hearts Inc. Your sponsorship directly supports programs that provide housing assistance, employment resources, food security, and critical services to individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship throughout our community.