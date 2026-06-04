2nd Annual Gala

Our most prestigious partnership package offers the highest-level of engagement, participation, and visibility for the Victory Foundation. This partnership package include:

2026 Victory Foundation Gala Experience

Presenting-level recognition featured prominently during both the event opening and closing remarks

Prime placement on the step-and-repeat backdrop, ensuring maximum visibility throughout the evening

Two reserved VIP tables (20 guests total) in premier seating locations to our Annual Gala on October 18th, 2026 at Westmount Country Club

Full-venue brand integration across all event materials, invitations, digital assets, and on-site signage — with exclusive placement at valet, bar, and key venue touchpoints.

Featured logo placement on the Victory Foundation homepage and dedicated event page, with a direct link to your company

Curated opportunity to include premium branded gifts or materials in the official gala gift bags ** consider gifts — Hats, shirts, etc.

Complimentary hotel accommodations at a property near the gala venue, including private shuttle transportation

Premier recognition in the official gala program