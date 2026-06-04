2nd Annual Gala

Our most prestigious partnership package offers the highest-level of engagement, participation, and visibility for the Victory Foundation. This partnership package include:
2026 Victory Foundation Gala Experience
- Presenting-level recognition featured prominently during both the event opening and closing remarks
- Prime placement on the step-and-repeat backdrop, ensuring maximum visibility throughout the evening
- Two reserved VIP tables (20 guests total) in premier seating locations to our Annual Gala on October 18th, 2026 at Westmount Country Club
- Full-venue brand integration across all event materials, invitations, digital assets, and on-site signage — with exclusive placement at valet, bar, and key venue touchpoints.
- Featured logo placement on the Victory Foundation homepage and dedicated event page, with a direct link to your company
- Curated opportunity to include premium branded gifts or materials in the official gala gift bags ** consider gifts — Hats, shirts, etc.
- Complimentary hotel accommodations at a property near the gala venue, including private shuttle transportation
- Premier recognition in the official gala program
- Documentary video with Jared Brown, Bill Winters, and the presenting sponsor, (Matt DeSoto) at ground zero with first-responder played at the Gala and social media
Jared Brown’s Fight Night Invitation
- Day 1
- 8 ringside tickets — Exclusive invitation to witness Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown compete in the Haymakers for Hope charity boxing event on November 5th, 2026 in New York City
- Private evening with Victory's four founders, C-Suite executives, and Senior Leadership in NYC surrounding the event
- Overnight night stay (Thursday night) at a 5 star hotel near Central Park
- Day 2
- Brunch with Victory executives at Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown's apartment in New York City for a philanthropic working session
2026 Fightstrong x Victory Golf Outing Invitation
- 2 foursomes Invitations to Fightstrong's 5th Annual Golf Outing — July 27th, 2026 at Forsgate Country Club
- Elevated branding presence throughout the outing: logo on the Fightstrong website, branded pin flags, and recognition on the top sponsors backdrop
- Additional details can be found at www.fightstrongfr.org/products/fvc
Victory Lap Punta Cana 2026 Invitation (Annual End of Year Company-Wide Celebration)
- Exclusive invitations for 8 guests to Victory's annual company-wide celebration
- All-inclusive 3-night stay at Punta Cana Resort, with all flights and accommodations covered
- Full VIP access to all Victory programs, activations, and curated activities throughout the retreat
Our most prestigious partnership package offers the highest-level of engagement, participation, and visibility for the Victory Foundation. This partnership package include:
2026 Victory Foundation Gala Experience
- Presenting-level recognition featured prominently during both the event opening and closing remarks
- Prime placement on the step-and-repeat backdrop, ensuring maximum visibility throughout the evening
- Two reserved VIP tables (20 guests total) in premier seating locations to our Annual Gala on October 18th, 2026 at Westmount Country Club
- Full-venue brand integration across all event materials, invitations, digital assets, and on-site signage — with exclusive placement at valet, bar, and key venue touchpoints.
- Featured logo placement on the Victory Foundation homepage and dedicated event page, with a direct link to your company
- Curated opportunity to include premium branded gifts or materials in the official gala gift bags ** consider gifts — Hats, shirts, etc.
- Complimentary hotel accommodations at a property near the gala venue, including private shuttle transportation
- Premier recognition in the official gala program
- Documentary video with Jared Brown, Bill Winters, and the presenting sponsor, (Matt DeSoto) at ground zero with first-responder played at the Gala and social media
Jared Brown’s Fight Night Invitation
- Day 1
- 8 ringside tickets — Exclusive invitation to witness Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown compete in the Haymakers for Hope charity boxing event on November 5th, 2026 in New York City
- Private evening with Victory's four founders, C-Suite executives, and Senior Leadership in NYC surrounding the event
- Overnight night stay (Thursday night) at a 5 star hotel near Central Park
- Day 2
- Brunch with Victory executives at Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown's apartment in New York City for a philanthropic working session
2026 Fightstrong x Victory Golf Outing Invitation
- 2 foursomes Invitations to Fightstrong's 5th Annual Golf Outing — July 27th, 2026 at Forsgate Country Club
- Elevated branding presence throughout the outing: logo on the Fightstrong website, branded pin flags, and recognition on the top sponsors backdrop
- Additional details can be found at www.fightstrongfr.org/products/fvc
Victory Lap Punta Cana 2026 Invitation (Annual End of Year Company-Wide Celebration)
- Exclusive invitations for 8 guests to Victory's annual company-wide celebration
- All-inclusive 3-night stay at Punta Cana Resort, with all flights and accommodations covered
- Full VIP access to all Victory programs, activations, and curated activities throughout the retreat