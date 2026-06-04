The Victory Foundation

Hosted by

The Victory Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Gala

728 Rifle Camp Rd

Woodland Park, NJ 07424, USA

Diamond Partner
$150,000

Our most prestigious partnership package offers the highest-level of engagement, participation, and visibility for the Victory Foundation. This partnership package include:


2026 Victory Foundation Gala Experience 

  • Presenting-level recognition featured prominently during both the event opening and closing remarks 
  • Prime placement on the step-and-repeat backdrop, ensuring maximum visibility throughout the evening 
  • Two reserved VIP tables (20 guests total) in premier seating locations to our Annual Gala on October 18th, 2026 at Westmount Country Club 
  • Full-venue brand integration across all event materials, invitations, digital assets, and on-site signage — with exclusive placement at valet, bar, and key venue touchpoints. 
  • Featured logo placement on the Victory Foundation homepage and dedicated event page, with a direct link to your company 
  • Curated opportunity to include premium branded gifts or materials in the official gala gift bags ** consider gifts — Hats, shirts, etc.  
  • Complimentary hotel accommodations at a property near the gala venue, including private shuttle transportation 
  • Premier recognition in the official gala program 
  • Documentary video with Jared Brown, Bill Winters, and the presenting sponsor, (Matt DeSoto) at ground zero with first-responder played at the Gala and social media 

Jared Brown’s Fight Night Invitation 

  • Day 1 
    • 8 ringside tickets — Exclusive invitation to witness Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown compete in the Haymakers for Hope charity boxing event on November 5th, 2026 in New York City 
    • Private evening with Victory's four founders, C-Suite executives, and Senior Leadership in NYC surrounding the event 
  • Overnight night stay (Thursday night) at a 5 star hotel near Central Park 
  • Day 2
    • Brunch with Victory executives at Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown's apartment in New York City for a philanthropic working session

2026 Fightstrong x Victory Golf Outing Invitation

  • 2 foursomes Invitations to Fightstrong's 5th Annual Golf Outing — July 27th, 2026 at Forsgate Country Club 
  • Elevated branding presence throughout the outing: logo on the Fightstrong website, branded pin flags, and recognition on the top sponsors backdrop 
  • Additional details can be found at www.fightstrongfr.org/products/fvc 

Victory Lap Punta Cana 2026 Invitation (Annual End of Year Company-Wide Celebration) 

  • Exclusive invitations for 8 guests to Victory's annual company-wide celebration 
  • All-inclusive 3-night stay at Punta Cana Resort, with all flights and accommodations covered 
  • Full VIP access to all Victory programs, activations, and curated activities throughout the retreat 
Platinum Partner
$50,000

2026 Victory Foundation Gala Experience 

  • Dedicated recognition during event opening and closing remarks 
  • Priority placement on the step-and-repeat backdrop 
  • One reserved VIP table (10 guests total) in premium seating locations to our Annual Gala on October 18th, 2026 at Westmount Country Club 
  • Branding integration spanning all event materials, invitations, digital assets, and on-site touchpoints — including valet, bar, and venue signage throughout the evening. 
  • Featured logo placement on the Victory Foundation homepage and event page, with a direct company link 
  • Complimentary hotel accommodations near the gala venue, including shuttle transportation 
  • Priority recognition in the official gala program 

Jared Brown’s Fight Night Invitation 

  • Day 1 
    • 4 tickets — Exclusive invitation to witness Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown compete in the Haymakers for Hope charity boxing event on November 5th, 2026 in New York City 
    • Private evening with Victory's four founders, C-Suite executives, and Senior Leadership in NYC surrounding the event 
  • Overnight night stay (Thursday night) at a 5 star hotel near Central Park 
  • Day 2
    • Brunch with Victory executives at Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown's apartment in New York City for a philanthropic working session 

2026 Fightstrong x Victory Golf Outing Invitation

  • 1 foursome — Invitation to Fightstrong's 5th Annual Golf Outing — July 27th, 2026 at Forsgate Country Club 
  • Elevated branding presence throughout the outing: logo on the Fightstrong website and recognition on the top sponsors backdrop 
  • Additional details can be found at www.fightstrongfr.org/products/fvc 
Gold Partner
$25,000

2026 Victory Foundation Gala Experience 

  • Recognition during event opening and closing remarks 
  • Logo placement on the step-and-repeat backdrop 
  • One VIP table (10 guests total) with premium seating to our Annual Gala on October 18th, 2026 at Westmount Country Club 
  • Priority branding on all event materials, invitations, and on-site signage 
  • Logo placement on the event page with a direct company link 
  • Sponsor recognition in the official gala program 

Jared Brown’s Fight Night Invitation 

  • Day 1 
    • 4 tickets — Exclusive invitation to witness Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown compete in the Haymakers for Hope charity boxing event on November 5th, 2026 in New York City 
    • Private evening with Victory's four founders, C-Suite executives, and Senior Leadership in NYC surrounding the event 
  • Overnight night stay (Thursday night) at a 5 star hotel near Central Park 
  • Day 2
    • Brunch with Victory executives at Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown's apartment in New York City for a philanthropic working session
Gala Table Sponsor
$10,000

2026 Victory Foundation Gala Experience 

  • Logo placement on the step-and-repeat backdrop 
  • One reserved VIP table (10 guests) with premium seating to our Annual Gala on October 18th, 2026 at Westmount Country Club 
  • Logo placement on the event page with a direct company link 
  • Sponsor recognition in the official gala program 

Jared Brown’s Fight Night Invitation 

  • 4 tickets — Exclusive invitation to witness Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jared Brown compete in the Haymakers for Hope charity boxing event on November 5th, 2026 in New York City 
  • Private evening with Victory's four founders, C-Suite executives, and Senior Leadership in NYC surrounding the event 
General Admission
$250

General admission ticket to the Victory Foundation 2nd Annual Gala hosted at Westmount Country Club. Ticket to include open bar, cocktail hour, and dinner.

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