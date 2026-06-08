Program Sponosr

About this event
Support the next generation of artists through programs designed for teens ages 13–19. TFAA Next provides opportunities for artistic exploration, leadership development, mentorship, workshops, performances, and creative growth.
Support exceptional arts experiences through theatrical productions, concerts, exhibitions, and special events. MainStage programming showcases local and regional talent while bringing high-quality artistic experiences to our community.
Celebrate lifelong creativity by supporting programs designed for mature artists and lifelong learners. TFAA Legacy encourages continued artistic growth, collaboration, mentorship, and creative engagement at every stage of life.
Help bring the arts beyond our walls through community workshops, educational programming, partnerships, public events, and arts accessibility initiatives that connect people of all ages to creative experiences.
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