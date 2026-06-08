TFAA

Hosted by

TFAA

About this event

Program Sponosr

TFAA Next Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500

Support the next generation of artists through programs designed for teens ages 13–19. TFAA Next provides opportunities for artistic exploration, leadership development, mentorship, workshops, performances, and creative growth.

TFAA MainStage Sponsor – $2,000
$2,000

Support exceptional arts experiences through theatrical productions, concerts, exhibitions, and special events. MainStage programming showcases local and regional talent while bringing high-quality artistic experiences to our community.

TFAA Legacy Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500

Celebrate lifelong creativity by supporting programs designed for mature artists and lifelong learners. TFAA Legacy encourages continued artistic growth, collaboration, mentorship, and creative engagement at every stage of life.

Outreach & Education Sponsor – $2,000
$2,000

Help bring the arts beyond our walls through community workshops, educational programming, partnerships, public events, and arts accessibility initiatives that connect people of all ages to creative experiences.


Add a donation for TFAA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!