RES BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

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About this event
Admission
• Pre-Sale Wristbands $15
• Wristbands at the Door $20
All proceeds help support the RES students, facility and staff.
Wristbands Include:
•Unlimited carnival games
•Access to all THREE bounce houses/inflatables
Wristbands does not include:
•Hair Tinsel/Hair Station - (additional fee; proceeds support PTO Angel Tree/Food boxes)
•Temporary Tattoo Station- (additional fee; proceeds support field trip transportation)
•Dunk Booth- (additional fee; proceeds support our Cross County team and PE program)
•Food Booths and Vendor Purchases
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!