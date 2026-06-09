Richland Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Richland Elementary PTO

About this event

RES BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

10333 Columbia Hwy

Lynnville, TN 38472, USA

General Admission
$15

Admission

• Pre-Sale Wristbands $15

• Wristbands at the Door $20


All proceeds help support the RES students, facility and staff. 


Wristbands Include: 

•Unlimited carnival games 

•Access to all THREE bounce houses/inflatables


Wristbands does not include: 

•Hair Tinsel/Hair Station - (additional fee; proceeds support PTO Angel Tree/Food boxes) 

•Temporary Tattoo Station- (additional fee; proceeds support field trip transportation) 

•Dunk Booth- (additional fee; proceeds support our Cross County team and PE program) 

•Food Booths and Vendor Purchases  


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!