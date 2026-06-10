Community Scarecrow Contest

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About this event
This category is open to local businesses, nonprofit organizations, civic groups, schools, churches, clubs, and community partners. Participants are invited to create a scarecrow that represents their business, mission, team spirit, or fall creativity. This is a fun opportunity to showcase your organization, decorate Centennial Park, and be part of a festive community tradition.
This category is open to families, households, and individual community members who want to join the fun and show off their fall creativity. Participants are invited to create a unique scarecrow that reflects their personality, favorite theme, family fun, or seasonal spirit. It’s a great way to be part of the celebration and help bring Centennial Park to life for the community.
This category is open to children ages 12 and under who want to create their own fun and imaginative scarecrow. Young makers are encouraged to use their creativity, favorite characters, fall themes, or silly ideas to design a one-of-a-kind scarecrow. This is a great way for kids to be part of the celebration and share their creativity with the community.
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