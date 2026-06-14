6th ANNUAL GALA

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About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
10 Seat Table at Gala
10 Car Raffle Tickets
Website Advertising
Recognition in Event Program
Logo Recognition at Event
Verbal Recognition
1 Table at Gala
5 Car Raffle Tickets
Website Advertising
Recognition in Event Program
Verbal Recognition during Gala
5 Car Raffle Tickets
Website Advertising
Recognition in Event Program
Verbal Recognition during Gala
4 Car Raffle Tickets
Recognition in Event Program
Verbal Recognition during Gala
2 Car Raffle Tickets
Recognition in Event Program
$
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