A gold and blue flyer advertises the 6th Annual Fundraising Gala for Team Jesus Outreach Ministries, with details about the date, time, ticket price, and activities.
Team Jesus Outreach Ministries

Hosted by

Team Jesus Outreach Ministries

About this event

6th ANNUAL GALA

4800 Golf Course Rd

Antioch, CA 94531, USA

General Admission
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

10 Seat Table at Gala

10 Car Raffle Tickets

Website Advertising

Recognition in Event Program

Logo Recognition at Event

Verbal Recognition

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

1 Table at Gala

5 Car Raffle Tickets

Website Advertising

Recognition in Event Program

Verbal Recognition during Gala

Silver Sponsor
$750

5 Car Raffle Tickets

Website Advertising

Recognition in Event Program

Verbal Recognition during Gala

Bronze Sponsor
$500

4 Car Raffle Tickets

Recognition in Event Program

Verbal Recognition during Gala

Copper Sponsor
$250

2 Car Raffle Tickets

Recognition in Event Program

Add a donation for Team Jesus Outreach Ministries

$

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