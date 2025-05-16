Debutante Ball at DoubleTree by Hilton

Each Debutante Ball Reservation includes a digital version of the souvenir journal.





Each reservation purchaser may also receive a hardcopy of the souvenir journal by selecting that option below.





However, if you choose to receive only the digital version, the cost of the hardcopy ($18) will be donated to our annual scholarship fund.





This fund supports deserving high school seniors and college students in their pursuit of higher education, helping them take one step closer to realizing their dream of earning a college degree.





Your choice to receive only the digital copy not only reduces waste but also makes a meaningful impact in the lives of young scholars.





Please let us know your preference for your Souvenir Journal by selecting one of the options below.





Note: Failure to make a selection will default to the selection of the digital copy included for each reservation purchased.