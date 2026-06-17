Cowboy boots and the Boys & Girls Club logo are in the upper left, while the lower portion features event details, a photo of a man in a suit, and decorative gold accents.
Boys And Girls Club Of San Benito Inc

Hosted by

Boys And Girls Club Of San Benito Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Roots and Boots Gala

220 W Stenger St

San Benito, TX 78586, USA

Individual Gala Ticket
$100

Join us for an unforgettable evening at our 2nd Annual Roots & Boots Gala. Your ticket includes:


*Admission for one guest

*Steak & Shrimp Dinner

*Live Entertainment

*Live Auctions

*Complimentary Drinks

*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club


Western Attire encouraged


Barrel Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Complimentary Tickets

Name printed in program and signage

Social Media Shoutout



Includes:


*Steak & Shrimp Dinner

*Live Entertainment

*Live Auctions

*Complimentary Drinks

*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club


Western Attire encouraged

Buckle Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Complimentary Tickets

Name printed in program and signage

Name Recognition on website

Social Media Shoutout

Reserved Seating


Includes:


*Steak & Shrimp Dinner

*Live Entertainment

*Live Auctions

*Complimentary Drinks

*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club


Western Attire encouraged

Boot Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 Reserved Table (8 guests)

Logo in program and on signage

Quarter-page ad in the program

Logo on website

Verbal recognition at event

Social Media Shoutout

Banner in Club Gymnasium for one year

Sponsor Logo on digital rotation at Event


Includes:


*Steak & Shrimp Dinner

*Live Entertainment

*Live Auctions

*Complimentary Drinks

*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club


Western Attire encouraged

Saddle Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 VIP Table (8 guests)

Prominent recognition on signage and program

Half-page ad in the event program

Logo on website and social media

Verbal recognition at event

Logo on table centerpiece

Preferred seating location

Recognition on Social Media Cover Photo

Banner in Club Gymnasium for one year

Sponsor Logo on digital rotation at Event


Includes:


*Steak & Shrimp Dinner

*Live Entertainment

*Live Auctions

*Complimentary Drinks

*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club


Western Attire encouraged

Title Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 Premium VIP Tables (16 guests total)

Recognition on all event materials

Full-page ad in the event program

Podium recognition by emcee

Logo & link on website and all social media promotions

Logo on all signage

Opportunity to speak briefly at the event

Personalized thank-you plaque

Banner in Club Gymnasium for one year

Sponsor Logo on digital rotation at Event


Includes:


*Steak & Shrimp Dinner

*Live Entertainment

*Live Auctions

*Complimentary Drinks

*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club


Western Attire encouraged

Add a donation for Boys And Girls Club Of San Benito Inc

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