2nd Annual Roots and Boots Gala

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About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening at our 2nd Annual Roots & Boots Gala. Your ticket includes:
*Admission for one guest
*Steak & Shrimp Dinner
*Live Entertainment
*Live Auctions
*Complimentary Drinks
*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club
Western Attire encouraged
4 Complimentary Tickets
Name printed in program and signage
Social Media Shoutout
Includes:
*Steak & Shrimp Dinner
*Live Entertainment
*Live Auctions
*Complimentary Drinks
*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club
Western Attire encouraged
6 Complimentary Tickets
Name printed in program and signage
Name Recognition on website
Social Media Shoutout
Reserved Seating
Includes:
*Steak & Shrimp Dinner
*Live Entertainment
*Live Auctions
*Complimentary Drinks
*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club
Western Attire encouraged
1 Reserved Table (8 guests)
Logo in program and on signage
Quarter-page ad in the program
Logo on website
Verbal recognition at event
Social Media Shoutout
Banner in Club Gymnasium for one year
Sponsor Logo on digital rotation at Event
Includes:
*Steak & Shrimp Dinner
*Live Entertainment
*Live Auctions
*Complimentary Drinks
*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club
Western Attire encouraged
1 VIP Table (8 guests)
Prominent recognition on signage and program
Half-page ad in the event program
Logo on website and social media
Verbal recognition at event
Logo on table centerpiece
Preferred seating location
Recognition on Social Media Cover Photo
Banner in Club Gymnasium for one year
Sponsor Logo on digital rotation at Event
Includes:
*Steak & Shrimp Dinner
*Live Entertainment
*Live Auctions
*Complimentary Drinks
*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club
Western Attire encouraged
2 Premium VIP Tables (16 guests total)
Recognition on all event materials
Full-page ad in the event program
Podium recognition by emcee
Logo & link on website and all social media promotions
Logo on all signage
Opportunity to speak briefly at the event
Personalized thank-you plaque
Banner in Club Gymnasium for one year
Sponsor Logo on digital rotation at Event
Includes:
*Steak & Shrimp Dinner
*Live Entertainment
*Live Auctions
*Complimentary Drinks
*An opportunity to support local youth and programs of the club
Western Attire encouraged
$
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