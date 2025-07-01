Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
About this event
Feel the Heat, Embrace the Spirit — Greek Heat 2025
825 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55402, USA
General Admission
$30
Grants entry to the event if purchased July 21st or later. First come first served Hors d'oeuvres will be provided. NOTE: If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy simply select $0 for a tip amount before completing your purchase.
Grants entry to the event if purchased July 21st or later. First come first served Hors d'oeuvres will be provided. NOTE: If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy simply select $0 for a tip amount before completing your purchase.
Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!