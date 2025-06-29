Back To School Event

Pre Registration reserves your admission and allows for a better Event experience. It also enters 1 ticket from your family in the raffle for a chance to win 1 of 7 Drawings throughout the day's event!

1 ticket per person, 3 tickets max per family including 1 adult)





Parent / Guardian must attend with registered children!!

First 100 children will be given a free Backpack with Supplies.

Back to School Supplies are for Local / Treasure coast families

* Food *

Free Food and Drinks, Water will be available while supplies last!

1 meal ticket per person

* Raffle *

7 Drawings 1 every 30 mins start @10am

*--------1 Entry per family --------*





- Prizes -

(1)Win a $200 Visa Card,

(2)Win a $100 Visa Card

(3)Win another $100 Gift Card

(4--7) Plus 4 more prize drawings

Only ADULTS can collect Credit Card prizes *

Must be present at drawing to win .

[ You will need to listen for your name . No response, we move on !! ]





<< Game Prizes (NOT Raffle) >>

Give aways and multiple Amazon gift cards $20 / $25 each (child must be present),

<>

Add your information to register