Back To School Event

Sandhill Crane Park. 2355 SE Scenic Park Dr

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952, USA

Free

Pre Registration reserves your admission and allows for a better Event experience. It also enters 1 ticket from your family in the raffle for a chance to win 1 of 7 Drawings throughout the day's event!

1 ticket per person, 3 tickets max per family including 1 adult)


  Parent / Guardian must attend with registered children!!  

  • First 100 children will be given a free Backpack with Supplies. 
  • Back to School Supplies are for Local / Treasure coast families

* Food *

  • Free Food and Drinks, Water will be available while supplies last!
  • 1 meal ticket per person

* Raffle *

7 Drawings 1 every 30 mins start @10am

*--------1 Entry per family --------*


-Prizes-

(1)Win a $200 Visa Card,

(2)Win a $100 Visa Card

(3)Win another $100 Gift Card

(4--7) Plus 4 more prize drawings

  • Only ADULTS can collect Credit Card prizes*

Must be present at drawing to win.

[You will need to listen for your name. No response, we move on !! ]


<< Game Prizes (NOT Raffle) >>

Give aways and multiple Amazon gift cards $20 / $25 each (child must be present),

<>

Food (Breakfast)
Free

1 Meal Ticket per person. To be used before 11am early arrival

Lunch
Free

1 Lunch ticket per attendee to be used after 11:00 am

