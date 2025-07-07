Vieux Carré Chapter, NSDAR online store

Regular Member Dues
$85

Regular member dues are $85.00 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), Chapter ($20.50), and President General's Project ($2.50).

Life Member Chapter Dues
$20.50

Life member dues are $20.50. Chapter ($20.50) The Life Membership one-time lump sum that you already paid takes care of your National and State dues. The President General's Project contribution for a life member is paid by the NSDAR through the DAR Life Membership Fund. 

Associate Member Dues
$10

Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter but also have a connection or wish to support the Vieux Carré Chapter.

Prospective Member Application Fees
$175

You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75), a materials and postage fee ($15), and a year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), Chapter ($20.50), and President General's Project ($2.50).

Reinstatement Fee
$10

Only choose this item if your membership has lapsed and you are in communication with the registrar or treasurer who have asked you to submit this.

Unrestricted Donation, Vieux Carré Chapter
$10

Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100.

Regent's Project - Celebrating America 250! in Classrooms
$5

Each "item" is $5.00 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $50.00.

Wreaths Across America
$5

Each "item" is $5.00 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $50.00.

Chapter Yearbook (new order)
$10

A printed version of our chapter yearbook. Please note that the electronic chapter yearbook (PDF) is available free of charge.

Chapter Yearbook (prior order)
$6

Select this option if you submitted a payment of $4.00 for a printed version of our chapter yearbook last year and would still like one.

