Vieux Carré Chapter, NSDAR online store

Regular member dues are $85.00 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), Chapter ($20.50), and President General's Project ($2.50).
Life member dues are $20.50. Chapter ($20.50) The Life Membership one-time lump sum that you already paid takes care of your National and State dues. The President General's Project contribution for a life member is paid by the NSDAR through the DAR Life Membership Fund.
Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter but also have a connection or wish to support the Vieux Carré Chapter.
You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75), a materials and postage fee ($15), and a year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), Chapter ($20.50), and President General's Project ($2.50).
Only choose this item if your membership has lapsed and you are in communication with the registrar or treasurer who have asked you to submit this.
Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100.
Each "item" is $5.00 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $50.00.
A printed version of our chapter yearbook. Please note that the electronic chapter yearbook (PDF) is available free of charge.
Select this option if you submitted a payment of $4.00 for a printed version of our chapter yearbook last year and would still like one.
