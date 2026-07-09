A vibrant flyer advertises a "Family Fun Fest" with a kids' zone, live entertainment, a mobile game truck, and a free water station in the foreground, set against a blurred background of a crowd and trees.
Going Into Pieces Movement Inc

Hosted by

Going Into Pieces Movement Inc

About this event

Tampa Family Fun Fest

725 S 58th St

Tampa, FL 33619, USA

Food Vendor
$100

A vendor is considered a food vendor if they sell anything consumable, including:

Desserts — cupcakes, cakes, cookies, brownies, funnel cakes, pastriesIce cream — scoops, cones, sundaes, milkshakes

Shaved ice / Icee — snow cones, slushies, Italian iceCandy — packaged or homemadeBeverages — lemonade, teas, juices, specialty drinks

Hot food — meals, plates, snacks, sides

Pre‑packaged food — chips, snacks, bottled drinks

If a vendor sells ANYTHING people eat or drink, they are a FOOD VENDOR.

Non-food vendor
$50

A vendor is considered non‑food if they sell products or services that are NOT consumable, including:

Retail products — clothing, accessories, shoes

Beauty products — skincare, haircare, soaps, oils

Crafts & handmade goods — candles, jewelry, art

Direct sales vendors — Mary Kay, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Color Street

Service providers — photographers, coaches, barbers, consultants

Community organizations — nonprofits, outreach tables

If a vendor does NOT sell food or drinks, they are a NON‑FOOD vendor.

General Admission
Free
Community Sponsor
$250

Name on promotional materials and website

Presenting Sponsor
Pay what you can

Get to speak on stage, name on all printed materials, and social media platforms.

Add a donation for Going Into Pieces Movement Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!