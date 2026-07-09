Tampa Family Fun Fest

About this event
A vendor is considered a food vendor if they sell anything consumable, including:
Desserts — cupcakes, cakes, cookies, brownies, funnel cakes, pastriesIce cream — scoops, cones, sundaes, milkshakes
Shaved ice / Icee — snow cones, slushies, Italian iceCandy — packaged or homemadeBeverages — lemonade, teas, juices, specialty drinks
Hot food — meals, plates, snacks, sides
Pre‑packaged food — chips, snacks, bottled drinks
If a vendor sells ANYTHING people eat or drink, they are a FOOD VENDOR.
A vendor is considered non‑food if they sell products or services that are NOT consumable, including:
Retail products — clothing, accessories, shoes
Beauty products — skincare, haircare, soaps, oils
Crafts & handmade goods — candles, jewelry, art
Direct sales vendors — Mary Kay, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Color Street
Service providers — photographers, coaches, barbers, consultants
Community organizations — nonprofits, outreach tables
If a vendor does NOT sell food or drinks, they are a NON‑FOOD vendor.
Name on promotional materials and website
Get to speak on stage, name on all printed materials, and social media platforms.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!