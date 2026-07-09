Tampa Family Fun Fest

A vendor is considered non‑food if they sell products or services that are NOT consumable, including:

Retail products — clothing, accessories, shoes

Beauty products — skincare, haircare, soaps, oils

Crafts & handmade goods — candles, jewelry, art

Direct sales vendors — Mary Kay, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Color Street

Service providers — photographers, coaches, barbers, consultants

Community organizations — nonprofits, outreach tables

If a vendor does NOT sell food or drinks, they are a NON‑FOOD vendor.