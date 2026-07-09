A steam train billows smoke in front of a brick castle with "The Brick Whistle Stop" sign, set against a backdrop of snowy trees and a website address.
Neighborhood Christmas Train Experience Inc

Hosted by

Neighborhood Christmas Train Experience Inc

About this event

Piedmont Pilgrimage and Old Train Roundup

3135 Reps Miller Rd NW

Norcross, GA 30071, USA

Piedmont Pilgrimage @ Neighborhood Christmas Train
Free

Opening Weekend of the 2026 Piedmont Pilgrimage

The Piedmont Pilgrimage is the Atlanta area’s premier annual tour of outstanding model railroads, sponsored by the Piedmont Division of the NMRA. The 2026 tour will feature more than 70 remarkable model railroads throughout the entire Atlanta region. The event is open to the public and completely free to attend. The Pilgrimage runs for five weekends at multiple locations throughout Atlanta.


Detailed information about all Piedmont Pilgrimage tour locations can be found at:
www.piedmontpilgrimage.com

Old Train Roundup
$24
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Old Train Round-Up & Evaluation

Sponsored by Trainz.com

Bring your old O Scale trains to the Piedmont Pilgrimage to see if they still work and receive a professional evaluation.


Train Evaluation Reservations

Scheduling opens September 1, 2026.

Reserve your evaluation time online.

 

Add a donation for Neighborhood Christmas Train Experience Inc

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