Piedmont Pilgrimage and Old Train Roundup

Opening Weekend of the 2026 Piedmont Pilgrimage

The Piedmont Pilgrimage is the Atlanta area’s premier annual tour of outstanding model railroads, sponsored by the Piedmont Division of the NMRA. The 2026 tour will feature more than 70 remarkable model railroads throughout the entire Atlanta region. The event is open to the public and completely free to attend. The Pilgrimage runs for five weekends at multiple locations throughout Atlanta.





Detailed information about all Piedmont Pilgrimage tour locations can be found at:

www.piedmontpilgrimage.com