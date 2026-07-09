Piedmont Pilgrimage and Old Train Roundup

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About this event
Opening Weekend of the 2026 Piedmont Pilgrimage
The Piedmont Pilgrimage is the Atlanta area’s premier annual tour of outstanding model railroads, sponsored by the Piedmont Division of the NMRA. The 2026 tour will feature more than 70 remarkable model railroads throughout the entire Atlanta region. The event is open to the public and completely free to attend. The Pilgrimage runs for five weekends at multiple locations throughout Atlanta.
Detailed information about all Piedmont Pilgrimage tour locations can be found at:
www.piedmontpilgrimage.com
Old Train Round-Up & Evaluation
Sponsored by Trainz.com
Bring your old O Scale trains to the Piedmont Pilgrimage to see if they still work and receive a professional evaluation.
Train Evaluation Reservations
Scheduling opens September 1, 2026.
Reserve your evaluation time online.
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