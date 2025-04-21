4th Annual Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation Fundraising Gala

2 VIP Table for 10 guests

Mention as Sponsor at Live Event

​Company Logo on all Marketing Materials

​Company Name & Logo listed in newsletters going out prior to Gala to email list of over 5,000

​Company Name & Logo listed in Event Booklet distributed to all Gala guests

​Company Logo on step and repeat

​Red Carpet Interview

​5-minute spotlight on stage to talk about business

​Mention on all social media platforms

​1 on 1 Interview via Zoom with President of Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation, Inc.