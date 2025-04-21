Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation

Hosted by

Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation

About this event

4th Annual Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation Fundraising Gala

6817 Dogwood Rd

Baltimore, MD 21244, USA

General Admission
$85

Grants entry to Gala. Dinner and program included. Cash bar on-site.

Team Huddle Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Name listed in Event Booklet
as Sponsor

Field Goal Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Logo on all Marketing Materials
• Company Name & Logo listed in Event Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
• Company Logo on step and repeat
• Red Carpet Interview

Interception Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• 1 VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Logo on all Marketing Materials
• Company name & Logo listed in
newsletters going out prior to Gala to
email list of over 5,000
• Company name & Logo listed in Event
Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
• Company Logo on step and repeat
• Red Carpet Interview

Touchdown Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 VIP Table for 10 guests
Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
​Company Logo on all Marketing Materials
​Company Name & Logo listed in newsletters going out prior to Gala to email list of over 5,000
​Company Name & Logo listed in Event Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
​Company Logo on step and repeat
​Red Carpet Interview
​5-minute spotlight on stage to talk about business
​Mention on all social media platforms
​1 on 1 Interview via Zoom with President of Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation, Inc.

Full Page Ad
$300

full page(8x10), full color ad in gala event booklet

Half Page AD
$150

Half page (4x5), full color ad in gala event booklet

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