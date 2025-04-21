4th Annual Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation Fundraising Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to Gala. Dinner and program included. Cash bar on-site.
• VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Name listed in Event Booklet
as Sponsor
• VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Logo on all Marketing Materials
• Company Name & Logo listed in Event Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
• Company Logo on step and repeat
• Red Carpet Interview
• 1 VIP Table for 10 guests
• Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
• Company Logo on all Marketing Materials
• Company name & Logo listed in
newsletters going out prior to Gala to
email list of over 5,000
• Company name & Logo listed in Event
Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
• Company Logo on step and repeat
• Red Carpet Interview
2 VIP Table for 10 guests
Mention as Sponsor at Live Event
Company Logo on all Marketing Materials
Company Name & Logo listed in newsletters going out prior to Gala to email list of over 5,000
Company Name & Logo listed in Event Booklet distributed to all Gala guests
Company Logo on step and repeat
Red Carpet Interview
5-minute spotlight on stage to talk about business
Mention on all social media platforms
1 on 1 Interview via Zoom with President of Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation, Inc.
full page(8x10), full color ad in gala event booklet
Half page (4x5), full color ad in gala event booklet
$
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