Sponsorship & Ad Packages for Nilanjo! En Noir et Blanc Annual Gala

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About this event
The ultimate branding and alignment opportunity, positioning your business at the heart of our mission.
The ultimate branding and alignment opportunity, positioning your business at the heart of our mission.
Perfect for established businesses looking to show deep community commitment.
Perfect for established businesses looking to show deep community commitment.
An ideal package for small businesses and growing entrepreneurs looking to boost local visibility.
Specifically designed to help local MBEs, WBEs, and non-profits support the cause.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!