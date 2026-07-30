A black and white fundraising gala save the date features a pink "N" logo above the event title and date, with gold accents framing the edges.
Nilanjo Fashion Entertainment Inc

Hosted by

Nilanjo Fashion Entertainment Inc

About this event

Sponsorship & Ad Packages for Nilanjo! En Noir et Blanc Annual Gala

Presenting Title Sponsor 1 (Platinum)
$2,500

The ultimate branding and alignment opportunity, positioning your business at the heart of our mission.

  • Event Access: One (1) premier VIP table including ten (10) complimentary tickets to the Gala.
  • Stage Recognition: Dedicated verbal acknowledgement from the podium during the opening and closing remarks.
  • Visual Branding: Your corporate logo prominently displayed as the "Presenting Sponsor" on event promos, main stage posters and full-page ad in printed program.
  • Media Features: Dedicated individual feature article in the Nilanjo! Newsletter and an exclusive spotlight post across all social media channels.
  • Digital Footprint: Logo placement with a direct link to your website on the gala ticketing portal (Zeffy) and the main event webpage for one full year.
Presenting Title Sponsor 2 (Platinum)
$2,000

The ultimate branding and alignment opportunity, positioning your business at the heart of our mission.

  • Event Access: One (1) premier VIP table including eight (8) complimentary tickets to the Gala.
  • Stage Recognition: Dedicated verbal acknowledgement from the podium during the opening and closing remarks.
  • Visual Branding: Your corporate logo prominently displayed as the "Presenting Sponsor" on event promos, main stage posters and full-size ad in printed program.
  • Media Features: Dedicated individual feature article in the Nilanjo! Newsletter and an exclusive spotlight post across all social media channels.
  • Digital Footprint: Logo placement with a direct link to your website on the gala ticketing portal (Zeffy) and the main event webpage for one full year.
Haute Couture Sponsor 1 (Gold)
$1,800

Perfect for established businesses looking to show deep community commitment.

  • Event Access: Five (5) complimentary VIP tickets to the Gala.
  • Visual Branding: Large logo placement on the gala main stage poster and event promos and a half-page feature in the printed event program.
  • Media Features: Inclusion in our pre-event and post-event Nilanjo! Newsletter blasts sent out to our full subscriber base.
  • Social Media: Two (2) dedicated co-branded promotional posts on Instagram and Facebook.
Haute Couture Sponsor 2 (Gold)
$1,000

Perfect for established businesses looking to show deep community commitment.

  • Event Access: Four (4) complimentary VIP tickets to the Gala.
  • Visual Branding: Large logo placement on the gala main stage poster and event promos and a quarter-page feature in the printed event program.
  • Media Features: Inclusion in our pre-event and post-event Nilanjo! Newsletter blasts sent out to our full subscriber base.
  • Social Media: Two (2) dedicated co-branded promotional posts on Instagram and Facebook.
Pret-a-Porter Sponsor (Silver)
$500

An ideal package for small businesses and growing entrepreneurs looking to boost local visibility.

  • Event Access: Two (2) complimentary general admission tickets to the Gala.
  • Visual Branding: Business card advertisement in the printed event program and logo placement on shared event signage.
  • Social Media: Group recognition post acknowledging your business alongside our Silver tier cohort.
Community Advocate Partner (Bronze)
$200

Specifically designed to help local MBEs, WBEs, and non-profits support the cause.

Ad Premium Full-Page Placement - Back Cover (Color)
$1,200
  • Prime visibility.
  • Includes 4 gala tickets.
Ad Premium Full-Page Placement - Inside Front Cover (Color)
$1,000
  • Highly visible placement.
  • Includes 2 gala ticket.
Ad Premium Full-Page Placement - Inside Back Cover (Color)
$800
    • Premium visibility.
    • Includes 1 gala ticket.
Ad Full Page (Black & White)
$500
  • Standard Interior Page (Black & White)
Ad Half Page (Black & White)
$300
    • Horizontal or vertical layout.
Ad Quarter Page (Black & White)
$200
    • Ideal for small businesses
Ad Business Card Size (Black & White)
$100
    • Budget-friendly entry level.
Ad Patron & Dedication Lines
$50
  • Text-only listing (Name/Company).
  • Perfect for individual donor
Add a donation for Nilanjo Fashion Entertainment Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!