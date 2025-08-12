PawVogue Promise

PawVogue Promise

2026 Spring Fundraiser

Doubletree Suites Hilton

6300 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28211

General Admission
$395

Includes general admittance ticket, tea party meet and greet, cocktail party and dinner for Friday and Saturday evening.

Pet Meals Friday Evening
$12

Boiled chicken, carrots, green beans

Pet Meals Saturday Evening
$12

Boiled chicken, carrots, green beans

RUNWAY TICKET SATURDAY/All That Glitters
$35

Each furbaby must have a runway ticket for this night. 2 runway tickets per family permitted.

Friday Brunch 10-11 AM
$50

Private brunch for all attendees. Service charges, taxes and tips included in price.

Saturday Brunch 10-11 AM
$50

Private brunch for all attendees. Different food choices both days. Service charges, taxes and tips included in price.

