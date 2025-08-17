Annual Fundraising Gala

1125 Rosewood Dr

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

General Admission
$100

Grants entry to the event with a plated dinner and access to all amenities

Partnership Sponsor
$250

Partnership sponsors are recognized in our gala program and demonstrate grassroots support for NMCO’s mission.

Community Sponsor
$500

Community Sponsors:  This sponsorship is perfect for small businesses and organizations looking to show support.  

  • Name or logo included on event signage
  • Recognition in the event program
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

As a Silver Sponsor, your organization will be recognized for its meaningful support and role in making our gala a success.

  • Logo and name included on event signage at the venue
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Logo displayed on the NMCO gala website’s sponsor page
  • Thank-you mention in post-event communications
Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Sponsors are vital supporters who receive high-impact recognition and a wonderful evening for their guests.

  • Logo and name featured in event signage and on select printed materials
  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Logo inclusion on the NMCO gala website
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during event program
  • Thank you mention in NMCO’s newsletter


Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

·        Featured as “Presenting Sponsor” on all event materials and promotions

·        Logo and name listed on the NMCO gala website with a direct link to your organization

·        Prime signage placement at the event, including entrance, stage, and main areas

·        Exclusive reserved table for 10 guests in a prominent location

·        Opportunity to showcase a promotional video (up to 2 minutes) during the event program

·        Punch card at each table featuring your promotional items or offers

·        Logo featured on event slideshow and event program

·        Recognition in all press releases and media coverage relating to the gala

·        First right of refusal for Presenting Sponsor at next year’s gala

·        Personalized thank you gift presented at the event

