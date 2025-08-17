Annual Fundraising Gala

Grants entry to the event with a plated dinner and access to all amenities
Partnership sponsors are recognized in our gala program and demonstrate grassroots support for NMCO’s mission.
Community Sponsors: This sponsorship is perfect for small businesses and organizations looking to show support.
As a Silver Sponsor, your organization will be recognized for its meaningful support and role in making our gala a success.
Gold Sponsors are vital supporters who receive high-impact recognition and a wonderful evening for their guests.
· Featured as “Presenting Sponsor” on all event materials and promotions
· Logo and name listed on the NMCO gala website with a direct link to your organization
· Prime signage placement at the event, including entrance, stage, and main areas
· Exclusive reserved table for 10 guests in a prominent location
· Opportunity to showcase a promotional video (up to 2 minutes) during the event program
· Punch card at each table featuring your promotional items or offers
· Logo featured on event slideshow and event program
· Recognition in all press releases and media coverage relating to the gala
· First right of refusal for Presenting Sponsor at next year’s gala
· Personalized thank you gift presented at the event
