Rainbow Daisies Horse Rescue - Previously NY Last Chance Horse Relief & Rescue, Inc

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Rainbow Daisies Horse Rescue - Previously NY Last Chance Horse Relief & Rescue, Inc

About this event

Rainbow Daisies Horse Rescue Fall & kind of SPOOKY Raffle

4179 S 9 Mile Rd

Allegany, NY 14706, USA

Bingo Card item
Bingo Card
$5

1 Bingo Card - Must be present virtually to win, can play multiple cards at the same time - but only win once per game.

Bingo Card Ticket Bundle item
Bingo Card Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Bingo Cards - Must be present virtually to win, can play multiple cards at the same time - but only win once per game.

50/50 Raffle Ticket item
50/50 Raffle Ticket
$5

1 Ticket for the 50/50 Raffle!


3 Winners!

1st. Place - 25% of funds earned

2nd Place - 15% of funds earned

3rd Place - 10% of funds earned

50/50 Raffle Ticket Bundle item
50/50 Raffle Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets for the 50/50 Raffle!


3 Winners!

1st. Place - 25% of funds earned

2nd Place - 15% of funds earned

3rd Place - 10% of funds earned

Raffle #1 Horse Hair Necklace - Running Horse item
Raffle #1 Horse Hair Necklace - Running Horse
$5

1 Entry to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our raffle by Equine Expressions. Value $30

Raffle #1 Horse Hair Necklace - Running Horse Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #1 Horse Hair Necklace - Running Horse Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Entries to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our raffle by Equine Expressions. Value $30

Raffle #2 Horse Hair Necklace - Bronze Pendant item
Raffle #2 Horse Hair Necklace - Bronze Pendant
$5

1 entry to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $30

Raffle #2 Horse Hair Necklace -Bronze Pendant Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #2 Horse Hair Necklace -Bronze Pendant Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Entries to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $30

Raffle #2A Horse Hair Necklace Pendant Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #2A Horse Hair Necklace Pendant Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Entries to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $30

Raffle #2A Horse Hair Necklace Pendant item
Raffle #2A Horse Hair Necklace Pendant
$5

An Entries to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $30

Raffle #3 Horsehair & Leather Keychain item
Raffle #3 Horsehair & Leather Keychain
$5

1 entry to win a lovely horsehair & leather keychain created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $10

Raffle #3 Horsehair & Leather Keychain Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #3 Horsehair & Leather Keychain Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a lovely horsehair & leather keychain created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $10

Raffle #4 Horsehair w/silver accents Keychain item
Raffle #4 Horsehair w/silver accents Keychain
$5

1 entry to win this beautiful horsehair keychain with silver accents created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $10

Raffle #4 Horsehair w/silver accents Keychain Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #4 Horsehair w/silver accents Keychain Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win this beautiful horsehair keychain with silver accents created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $10

Raffle #5 Pittsburgh Steelers Photo and Shirt item
Raffle #5 Pittsburgh Steelers Photo and Shirt item
Raffle #5 Pittsburgh Steelers Photo and Shirt
$5

One entry to win a one of a kind autographed Steelers photo - #97 Cameron Heyward & youth Steelers T-shirt!! Great gift for the Steelers fan in your life!

Raffle #5 Pittsburgh Steelers Photo and Shirt Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #5 Pittsburgh Steelers Photo and Shirt Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #5 Pittsburgh Steelers Photo and Shirt Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a one of a kind autographed Steelers photo - #97 Cameron Heyward & youth Steelers T-shirt!! Great gift for the Steelers fan in your life!

Raffle #6 Poncho Western Wear Bag & T-Shirt item
Raffle #6 Poncho Western Wear Bag & T-Shirt
$5

One entry to win a cool Poncho Western wear canvas tote bag and T-shirt!

Raffle #6 Poncho Western Wear Bag & T-Shirt Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #6 Poncho Western Wear Bag & T-Shirt Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a cool Poncho Western wear canvas tote bag and T-shirt!

Raffle #7 Poncho Western Wear Hat and Accessories item
Raffle #7 Poncho Western Wear Hat and Accessories
$5

One entry to win a cool Poncho Western wear hat and other cool items!

Raffle #7 Poncho Western Wear Hat and Stuff Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #7 Poncho Western Wear Hat and Stuff Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a cool Poncho Western wear hat and other cool items!

Raffle #8 Bee & Bunny Basket item
Raffle #8 Bee & Bunny Basket
$5

One entry to win a charming basket filled with bee hot pads, a stuffed bunny and more! This basket was donated to us by one of our followers! Thank you!

Raffle #8 Bee & Bunny Basket Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #8 Bee & Bunny Basket Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a charming basket filled with bee hot pads, a stuffed bunny and more! This basket was donated to us by one of our followers! Thank you!

Raffle #9 Poulin Grain T-shirt & Sticker item
Raffle #9 Poulin Grain T-shirt & Sticker
$5

One entry for a super cool Poulin Grain T-shirt and bumper sticker.

Raffle #9 Poulin Grain T-shirt & Sticker Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #9 Poulin Grain T-shirt & Sticker Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries for a super cool Poulin Grain T-shirt and bumper sticker.

Raffle #10 $40 Tops Gift Card item
Raffle #10 $40 Tops Gift Card
$5

1 entry to win a $40 Tops gift card!

Raffle #10 $40 Tops Gift Card Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #10 $40 Tops Gift Card Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a $40 Tops gift card!

Raffle #11 New York Jets Signed Photo item
Raffle #11 New York Jets Signed Photo
$5

One entry for a signed photo of #17 Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets!

Raffle #11 New York Jets Signed Photo Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #11 New York Jets Signed Photo Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Entries for a signed photo of #17 Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets!

Raffle #12 Longwood Gardens Tickets item
Raffle #12 Longwood Gardens Tickets
$5

One entry to win a pair of tickets to visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA! $70 Value!

Raffle #12 Longwood Gardens Tickets Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #12 Longwood Gardens Tickets Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Entries to win a pair of tickets to visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA! $70 Value!

Raffle #13 Landry's $25 Gift Card item
Raffle #13 Landry's $25 Gift Card
$5

One entry to win a $25 Landry's Gift Card.

Raffle #13 Landry's $25 Gift Card Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #13 Landry's $25 Gift Card Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a $25 Landry's Gift Card.

Raffle #14 Togi's Family Restaurant $25 Gift Card item
Raffle #14 Togi's Family Restaurant $25 Gift Card
$5

One entry to win a $25 Gift card to Togi's Family Restaurant in Bradford, PA.

Raffle #14 Togi's Family Rest $25 Gift Card Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #14 Togi's Family Rest $25 Gift Card Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a $25 Gift card to Togi's Family Restaurant in Bradford, PA.

Raffle #15 Handmade Crocheted Horse - Black item
Raffle #15 Handmade Crocheted Horse - Black item
Raffle #15 Handmade Crocheted Horse - Black
$5

One entry to win a adorable handmade crocheted horse crafted out of black yarn. This horse was donated by one of our followers! Thank you!

Raffle #15 Handmade Crocheted Horse - Black Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #15 Handmade Crocheted Horse - Black Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #15 Handmade Crocheted Horse - Black Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a adorable handmade crocheted horse crafted out of black yarn. This horse was donated by one of our followers! Thank you!

Raffle #16 Syracuse Mets Family Pack item
Raffle #16 Syracuse Mets Family Pack
$5

One entry to win a Family Pack for the Syracuse Mets - Includes 4 tickets to a home game, parking pass and a food voucher!

Raffle #16 Syracuse Mets Family Pack Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #16 Syracuse Mets Family Pack Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a Family Pack for the Syracuse Mets - Includes 4 tickets to a home game, parking pass and a food voucher!

Raffle #17 bluecollar Workwear Gift Card item
Raffle #17 bluecollar Workwear Gift Card
$5

1 Entry to win $75 in gift cards to bluecollar Workwear located in Olean, New York

Raffle #17 bluecollar Workwear Gift Card Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #17 bluecollar Workwear Gift Card Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win $75 in gift cards to bluecollar Workwear located in Olean, New York

Raffle #18 Mom & Me Saddle Purses item
Raffle #18 Mom & Me Saddle Purses item
Raffle #18 Mom & Me Saddle Purses
$5

1 Entry to win a set of Mom & Me Saddle Purses. A $250 value! (35 tickets must be entered into the drawing for the purses to be raffled off)

Raffle #18 Mom & Me Saddle Purses Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #18 Mom & Me Saddle Purses Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #18 Mom & Me Saddle Purses Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a set of Mom & Me Saddle Purses. A $250 value! (35 tickets must be entered into the drawing for the purses to be raffled off)

Raffle #19 "Been there, done that!" Glass Art item
Raffle #19 "Been there, done that!" Glass Art
$5

One entry to win a "Been there, done that!" Glass container. This was made and donated to us from a lovely follower! Thank you!

Raffle #19 "Been there, done that!" Glass Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #19 "Been there, done that!" Glass Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a "Been there, done that!" Glass container. This was made and donated to us from a lovely follower! Thank you!

Raffle #20 Wine Gift Basket item
Raffle #20 Wine Gift Basket
$5

1 entry to win a fun Wine Gift Basket. Basket contains Wine, glasses and a sign "Love the Wine You're With".

Raffle #20 Wine Gift Basket Ticket Bundle item
Raffle #20 Wine Gift Basket Ticket Bundle
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win a fun Wine Gift Basket. Basket contains Wine, glasses and a sign "Love the Wine You're With".

raffle #21 solar mushroom light and birdbath item
raffle #21 solar mushroom light and birdbath
$5

1 entrie to win this beautiful lites and bird bath

raffle #21 solar mushroom light and birdbath (Copy) item
raffle #21 solar mushroom light and birdbath (Copy)
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 entries to win this beautiful lites and bird bath

Raffle #22 flower chair item
Raffle #22 flower chair
$5

1 entrie to win this beautiful flower chair

Raffle #22 flower chair item
Raffle #22 flower chair
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 entrie to win this beautiful flower chair

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