Rainbow Daisies Horse Rescue Fall & kind of SPOOKY Raffle

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Allegany, NY 14706, USA
1 Bingo Card - Must be present virtually to win, can play multiple cards at the same time - but only win once per game.
4 Bingo Cards - Must be present virtually to win, can play multiple cards at the same time - but only win once per game.
1 Ticket for the 50/50 Raffle!
3 Winners!
1st. Place - 25% of funds earned
2nd Place - 15% of funds earned
3rd Place - 10% of funds earned
4 Tickets for the 50/50 Raffle!
3 Winners!
1st. Place - 25% of funds earned
2nd Place - 15% of funds earned
3rd Place - 10% of funds earned
1 Entry to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our raffle by Equine Expressions. Value $30
4 Entries to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our raffle by Equine Expressions. Value $30
1 entry to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $30
4 Entries to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $30
4 Entries to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $30
An Entries to win this stunning horse hair necklace created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $30
1 entry to win a lovely horsehair & leather keychain created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $10
4 entries to win a lovely horsehair & leather keychain created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $10
1 entry to win this beautiful horsehair keychain with silver accents created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $10
4 entries to win this beautiful horsehair keychain with silver accents created just for our rescue by Equine Expressions. Value $10
One entry to win a one of a kind autographed Steelers photo - #97 Cameron Heyward & youth Steelers T-shirt!! Great gift for the Steelers fan in your life!
4 entries to win a one of a kind autographed Steelers photo - #97 Cameron Heyward & youth Steelers T-shirt!! Great gift for the Steelers fan in your life!
One entry to win a cool Poncho Western wear canvas tote bag and T-shirt!
4 entries to win a cool Poncho Western wear canvas tote bag and T-shirt!
One entry to win a cool Poncho Western wear hat and other cool items!
4 entries to win a cool Poncho Western wear hat and other cool items!
One entry to win a charming basket filled with bee hot pads, a stuffed bunny and more! This basket was donated to us by one of our followers! Thank you!
4 entries to win a charming basket filled with bee hot pads, a stuffed bunny and more! This basket was donated to us by one of our followers! Thank you!
One entry for a super cool Poulin Grain T-shirt and bumper sticker.
4 entries for a super cool Poulin Grain T-shirt and bumper sticker.
1 entry to win a $40 Tops gift card!
4 entries to win a $40 Tops gift card!
One entry for a signed photo of #17 Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets!
4 Entries for a signed photo of #17 Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets!
One entry to win a pair of tickets to visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA! $70 Value!
4 Entries to win a pair of tickets to visit Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA! $70 Value!
One entry to win a $25 Landry's Gift Card.
4 entries to win a $25 Landry's Gift Card.
One entry to win a $25 Gift card to Togi's Family Restaurant in Bradford, PA.
4 entries to win a $25 Gift card to Togi's Family Restaurant in Bradford, PA.
One entry to win a adorable handmade crocheted horse crafted out of black yarn. This horse was donated by one of our followers! Thank you!
4 entries to win a adorable handmade crocheted horse crafted out of black yarn. This horse was donated by one of our followers! Thank you!
One entry to win a Family Pack for the Syracuse Mets - Includes 4 tickets to a home game, parking pass and a food voucher!
4 entries to win a Family Pack for the Syracuse Mets - Includes 4 tickets to a home game, parking pass and a food voucher!
1 Entry to win $75 in gift cards to bluecollar Workwear located in Olean, New York
4 entries to win $75 in gift cards to bluecollar Workwear located in Olean, New York
1 Entry to win a set of Mom & Me Saddle Purses. A $250 value! (35 tickets must be entered into the drawing for the purses to be raffled off)
4 entries to win a set of Mom & Me Saddle Purses. A $250 value! (35 tickets must be entered into the drawing for the purses to be raffled off)
One entry to win a "Been there, done that!" Glass container. This was made and donated to us from a lovely follower! Thank you!
4 entries to win a "Been there, done that!" Glass container. This was made and donated to us from a lovely follower! Thank you!
1 entry to win a fun Wine Gift Basket. Basket contains Wine, glasses and a sign "Love the Wine You're With".
4 entries to win a fun Wine Gift Basket. Basket contains Wine, glasses and a sign "Love the Wine You're With".
1 entrie to win this beautiful lites and bird bath
4 entries to win this beautiful lites and bird bath
1 entrie to win this beautiful flower chair
1 entrie to win this beautiful flower chair
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