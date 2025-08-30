Annual Gala

5821 Diamond Oaks Dr N

Fort Worth, TX 76117, USA

General Admission
$80

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

VIP Admission
$90

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.

Premium reserved seating with the best view of the even

A beautifully set table with special touches to make the night memorable

Table of 8
$720

Reserve a full table for you and your guests! Includes seating for 8 with all the perks of VIP access, ensuring your group enjoys the event together in style and comfort. Ideal for families, friends, or organizations who want to celebrate as a team.

Seating for 8 with priority placement near the stage
✨ A deluxe gift bag for each guest featuring our Val-u-U wellness products
✨ Recognition in the evening program and from the stage as a group supporter
✨ The opportunity to celebrate and network together in style


Healing Sponsor
$500

•  Recognition on our website & social media

•  Name listed in event program as a Healing Sponsor

•  Complimentary tickets for 2 guests to our signature event

•  Helps provide therapeutic services for survivors

Empowerment Sponsor All Healing Sponsor benefits,
$1,000

•  All Healing Sponsor benefits, plus:

•  Logo featured on event signage and promotional materials

•  Verbal acknowledgment during the event program

•  Complimentary tickets for 4 guests

•  Supports workshops, business classes, and empowerment training for women and girls

Transformation & Empowerment Sponsorship benefits, plus.
$2,500

•  Prominent logo placement on event backdrops and flyers

•  Opportunity to provide branded items in attendee gift bags

•  Complimentary VIP Table of 8 at the event

•  Recognition as a key partner in sustaining PLTF’s mission of healing, empowerment, and transformation

