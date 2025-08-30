Annual Gala

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Premium reserved seating with the best view of the even
A beautifully set table with special touches to make the night memorable
Reserve a full table for you and your guests! Includes seating for 8 with all the perks of VIP access, ensuring your group enjoys the event together in style and comfort. Ideal for families, friends, or organizations who want to celebrate as a team.
Seating for 8 with priority placement near the stage
✨ A deluxe gift bag for each guest featuring our Val-u-U wellness products
✨ Recognition in the evening program and from the stage as a group supporter
✨ The opportunity to celebrate and network together in style
• Recognition on our website & social media
• Name listed in event program as a Healing Sponsor
• Complimentary tickets for 2 guests to our signature event
• Helps provide therapeutic services for survivors
• All Healing Sponsor benefits, plus:
• Logo featured on event signage and promotional materials
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event program
• Complimentary tickets for 4 guests
• Supports workshops, business classes, and empowerment training for women and girls
• Prominent logo placement on event backdrops and flyers
• Opportunity to provide branded items in attendee gift bags
• Complimentary VIP Table of 8 at the event
• Recognition as a key partner in sustaining PLTF’s mission of healing, empowerment, and transformation
