Annual Gala

We will have three drawings for the raffle this year. You don't need to be present at the Gala to win!
1.Pit Boss Sportsman Pellet Grill with WiFi
2.Cast & Blast - Guided Fishing & Duck Hunting
3.Foursome Round of Golf at Eagle Point with cart
Grants entry to the event for one guest with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grand Chesterton Table Sponsor grants entry to the event for 8 guests with exclusive table setting and original framed Marian artwork by Cailtin McCarthy '27. Mention in the program.
Table Sponsor grants entry to the event for 8 guests and includes table sponsor recognition in the program.
Would you like to sponsor the evening's feast? In gratitude we accept your generosity and thank you!
Ready to make a splash? As our exclusive Beverage Sponsor, your brand will be the life of the party — literally! Whether it’s wine that wows, a signature cocktail that gets guests talking, or coffee that keeps the night going strong, your drinks will be front and center as we raise funds (and glasses) for a cause that matters. Menttion in the program. In gratitude we accept your generosity and thank you!
Your sponsorship will add that perfect sugar-dusted cherry on top of an unforgettable evening! Would you like to take the sweet spot of honor and sponsor dessert? In gratitude we accept your generosity and thank you!
