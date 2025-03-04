The Imogen Legacy Gala

one general admission and one "class of 2025" admission
one general admission and one "class of 2025" admission
Patron
$750
two general admissions, one "class of 2025" admission, and a donation acknowledgement at the event
two general admissions, one "class of 2025" admission, and a donation acknowledgement at the event
Champion
$1,500
two general admissions, two "class of 2025" admissions, and a hightop table reserved under your name
two general admissions, two "class of 2025" admissions, and a hightop table reserved under your name
Youth Tribute Shout-out!
$100
Honor a student in your life by recognizing their achievements, growth, or journey in our event program. Whether they're graduating, overcoming challenges, or simply making you proud, your tribute will celebrate their unique story.
Honor a student in your life by recognizing their achievements, growth, or journey in our event program. Whether they're graduating, overcoming challenges, or simply making you proud, your tribute will celebrate their unique story.
Add a donation for Imogen Roche Foundation Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!