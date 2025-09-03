Annual Gala

Join us for an elegant evening of dining, connection, and celebration at the Leadership Ladies Upstate Gala in Downtown Greenville.
Reserve a premier table for 8 and enjoy an elegant evening at the Leadership Ladies Upstate Gala.
This package includes 8 complimentary tickets, a plated dinner, and a ½-page ad featured in the event program—perfect for showcasing your business while supporting women leaders of the Upstate.
Support the Gala with a Patron Ad in our program—( Name Only) honor a loved one, spotlight your business, or share an encouraging message with all attendees. *Does not include entry registration fee.
½ Page Ad – $100
Feature your business or message with a ½ page ad in the Gala program. Includes with registration.
Full Page Ad – $250
Showcase your business or message with a full-page ad in the Gala program. Includes 1 complimentary tickets with registration.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!