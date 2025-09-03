Chinese American Citizens Alliance

Hosted by

Chinese American Citizens Alliance

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities for the 70th Anniversary Gala

The Old San Francisco

10223 Sahara St, San Antonio, TX 78216

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premier recognition on:

  • Digital event program
  • Acknowledgment during opening program
  • Event slideshow
  • Sponsorship recognition board at event entrance
  • C.A.C.A. San Antonio Lodge website

Complimentary reserved table for 10 guests ($670 value), with sponsor name and logo featured on table signage


Logo featured on event signage


Opportunity to submit a 30-second congratulatory video to be featured in the event slideshow


Opportunity to speak (3 minutes) at:

  • 70th Anniversary Gala
  • 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival Picnic
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Recognition on:

  • Digital event program
  • Acknowledgment during opening program
  • Event slideshow
  • Sponsorship recognition board at event entrance
  • C.A.C.A. San Antonio Lodge website

Complimentary reserved table for 10 guests ($670 value), with sponsor name and logo featured on table signage

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition on:

  • Digital event program
  • Acknowledgment during opening program
  • Event slideshow
  • Sponsorship recognition board at event entrance

4 complimentary tickets ($280 value)

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Recognition on:

  • Digital event program
  • Acknowledgment during opening program
Add a donation for Chinese American Citizens Alliance

$

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