Sponsorship Opportunities for the 70th Anniversary Gala

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About this event
10223 Sahara St, San Antonio, TX 78216
Premier recognition on:
Complimentary reserved table for 10 guests ($670 value), with sponsor name and logo featured on table signage
Logo featured on event signage
Opportunity to submit a 30-second congratulatory video to be featured in the event slideshow
Opportunity to speak (3 minutes) at:
Recognition on:
Complimentary reserved table for 10 guests ($670 value), with sponsor name and logo featured on table signage
Recognition on:
4 complimentary tickets ($280 value)
Recognition on:
$
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