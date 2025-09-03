Sponsorship Opportunities for the 70th Anniversary Gala

Premier recognition on:

Digital event program

Acknowledgment during opening program

Event slideshow

Sponsorship recognition board at event entrance

C.A.C.A. San Antonio Lodge website

Complimentary reserved table for 10 guests ($670 value), with sponsor name and logo featured on table signage





Logo featured on event signage





Opportunity to submit a 30-second congratulatory video to be featured in the event slideshow





Opportunity to speak (3 minutes) at: