COLLEKTIVE CO

Hosted by

COLLEKTIVE CO

About this event

Collektive Co. Second Annual Gala and Auction

209 SE Green St

Lee's Summit, MO 64063, USA

Individual Impact Tickets
$150

Second Annual Collektive Co Gala and Auction Ticket.

Impact Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Impact Table Sponsorship includes priority seating for 8 and access to our pre-event VIP reception.

Silver Impact Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Silver Impact Sponsorship includes: - Recognition as “Silver Impact Sponsor” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions. - Mentioned in Collektive Co. social media events and promotions leading up-to the event. - Logo displayed at the event and in event program. - Recognized from the stage during the event & VIP event. - 8 complimentary tickets with reserved seating for the event. - 8 complimentary tickets to our VIP pre-event at 5pm.

Gold Impact Exclusive Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold Impact Sponsorship includes: - Recognized as “Golden Impact Sponsor” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions. - Mentioned in Collektive Co. social media events and promotions leading up-to the event -Logo displayed at the event and in event program. -Recognized from the stage during the event & VIP event. -8 complimentary tickets with reserved seating for the event. - 8 complimentary tickets to our VIP pre-event at 5pm.

Platinum Impact Exclusive Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Impact Sponsorship includes: - Recognized as “Platinum Impact Sponsor” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions. - Featured in Collektive Co. social media events and promotions leading up-to the event. - Logo prominently displayed at the event and in event program. - Opportunity to address attendees during the event & VIP event. - 8 complimentary tickets with reserved seating for the event. - 8 complimentary tickets to our VIP pre-event at 5pm.

Add a donation for COLLEKTIVE CO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!