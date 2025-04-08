Collektive Co. Second Annual Gala and Auction

Silver Impact Sponsorship includes: - Recognition as “Silver Impact Sponsor” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions. - Mentioned in Collektive Co. social media events and promotions leading up-to the event. - Logo displayed at the event and in event program. - Recognized from the stage during the event & VIP event. - 8 complimentary tickets with reserved seating for the event. - 8 complimentary tickets to our VIP pre-event at 5pm.