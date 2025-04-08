Collektive Co. Second Annual Gala and Auction

Hosted by
Second Annual Collektive Co Gala and Auction Ticket.
Impact Table Sponsorship includes priority seating for 8 and access to our pre-event VIP reception.
Silver Impact Sponsorship includes: - Recognition as “Silver Impact Sponsor” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions. - Mentioned in Collektive Co. social media events and promotions leading up-to the event. - Logo displayed at the event and in event program. - Recognized from the stage during the event & VIP event. - 8 complimentary tickets with reserved seating for the event. - 8 complimentary tickets to our VIP pre-event at 5pm.
Gold Impact Sponsorship includes: - Recognized as “Golden Impact Sponsor” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions. - Mentioned in Collektive Co. social media events and promotions leading up-to the event -Logo displayed at the event and in event program. -Recognized from the stage during the event & VIP event. -8 complimentary tickets with reserved seating for the event. - 8 complimentary tickets to our VIP pre-event at 5pm.
Platinum Impact Sponsorship includes: - Recognized as “Platinum Impact Sponsor” in all event materials, press releases, and promotions. - Featured in Collektive Co. social media events and promotions leading up-to the event. - Logo prominently displayed at the event and in event program. - Opportunity to address attendees during the event & VIP event. - 8 complimentary tickets with reserved seating for the event. - 8 complimentary tickets to our VIP pre-event at 5pm.
