Annual Gala & Fundraiser

Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Enjoy hors d'oevres with the silent auction, plated meal, and entertainment
If you are part of a larger group, the best way to ensure you all sit together is to have one person purchase all tickets at the same time.
Includes full table of 8 and sign on table for the sponsor's name or business.
By reserving this sponsorship, you accept responsibility for filling the table
Includes table for eight, level two priority seating, acknowledgement in event program, sign on table with sponsor's name or business, and 2 bottles of Sparkling Juice for the table.
By reserving this sponsorship, you accept responsibility for filling the table
Includes table for 8, priority seating, acknowledgement in event program, sign on table with sponsor's name or business, and chocolate covered strawberries for the table.
By reserving this sponsorship, you accept responsibility for filling the table
Includes seating for 8, front-row seats, large ad/acknowledgement in program, sign on table with sponsor's name or business, strawberries and sparkling juice for the table, and gift for host.
By reserving this sponsorship, you accept responsibility for filling the table
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!