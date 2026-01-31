Annual Gala Bal Serduszkowy 2026

Zapraszamy na wyjątkowy Bal Serduszkowy — wieczór pełen tańca, emocji i pomagania dzieciom

W programie: obiad, przekąski, open bar, DJ Seba, saksofon Michal Niedzwiadek, skrzypce Tony Radzik, śpiew Eweliny Minko, Zespół „Wici” i wiele niespodzianek!

13 lutego 2026 • 7:00 PM

Allegra Banquets & Catering

130 USD • 773‑225‑9749

Join us for the Heart Gala — a night full of dancing, joy, and helping children in need

Included: dinner, appetizers, open bar, DJ Seba, saxophone, violin, live vocal, Dance Ensemble “Wici,” and many surprises!

February 13, 2026 • 7:00 PM

Allegra Banquets

$130 • 773‑225‑9749

All proceeds support the treatment of Nathan Gill from Orland Park.