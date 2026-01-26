New Canaan Museum + Historical Society

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New Canaan Museum + Historical Society

About this event

2026 Annual Gala - Celebrate New Canaan!

13 Oenoke Ridge

New Canaan, CT 06840, USA

Regular Priced Ticket
$350

These tickets are on sale from 4/2-5/31and are non-refundable.

Table of 10
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Guaranteed seating with excellent viewing and location. Only 5 tables are available. These tickets are non-refundable.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 tickets to the Gala, as well as recognition on all signage, marketing materials and video monitors.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 tickets to the Gala, as well as recognition on all signage, marketing materials and video monitors.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets to the Gala, as well as recognition on all signage, marketing materials and video monitors.

Add a donation for New Canaan Museum + Historical Society

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