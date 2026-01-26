2026 Annual Gala - Celebrate New Canaan!

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About this event
These tickets are on sale from 4/2-5/31and are non-refundable.
Guaranteed seating with excellent viewing and location. Only 5 tables are available. These tickets are non-refundable.
Includes 6 tickets to the Gala, as well as recognition on all signage, marketing materials and video monitors.
Includes 4 tickets to the Gala, as well as recognition on all signage, marketing materials and video monitors.
Includes 2 tickets to the Gala, as well as recognition on all signage, marketing materials and video monitors.
$
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