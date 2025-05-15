Annual Gala: Classics and Cocktails

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About this event
1 entry for the 50/50 raffle.
5 entries for the 50/50 raffle.
25 entries to the 50/50 raffle.
Collect your family and friends and reserve one of five available tables named after classic cars. Table comes with a bottle of Champagne and reserved seats for 8 guests.
Collect your family and friends for one of the two FRONT ROW tables for the night. You'll get a close up view of the entertainment and live auction fun! Table comes with a bottle of champagne and 8 reserved seats.
Enjoy reserved seating for dinner and our live auction. Ticket includes dinner, open bar, live music with dancing, seated advantage for live auction fun and center stage for the laser show!
Come and dance the night away! This ticket allows entry to the event with dinner, open bar, dancing, and fun. There is no reserved seating but ample high top tables and lounge area seating.
$
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