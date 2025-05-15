The Junior Service League of St. Augustine, Florida, Inc.

Hosted by

The Junior Service League of St. Augustine, Florida, Inc.

About this event

Annual Gala: Classics and Cocktails

4730 US-1

St. Augustine, FL 32086, USA

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
  • Event Tickets for 2 Guests
  • General Admission tickets -- (seated tickets now sold out)
  • Display of logo on TV screen
  • Recognition on Social Media
1 50/50 Raffle Ticket
$5

1 entry for the 50/50 raffle.

5 50/50 Raffle Tickets
$20

5 entries for the 50/50 raffle.

25 50/50 Raffle Tickets
$75

25 entries to the 50/50 raffle.

Named Table with 8 Reserved Seats
$1,000

Collect your family and friends and reserve one of five available tables named after classic cars. Table comes with a bottle of Champagne and reserved seats for 8 guests.

Front Row Table with 8 Reserved Seats
$1,200

Collect your family and friends for one of the two FRONT ROW tables for the night. You'll get a close up view of the entertainment and live auction fun! Table comes with a bottle of champagne and 8 reserved seats.

VIP Admission
$150

Enjoy reserved seating for dinner and our live auction. Ticket includes dinner, open bar, live music with dancing, seated advantage for live auction fun and center stage for the laser show!

General Admission
$79

Come and dance the night away! This ticket allows entry to the event with dinner, open bar, dancing, and fun. There is no reserved seating but ample high top tables and lounge area seating.

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
  • Event Tickets for 8 Guests
  • Reserved table seating
  • "Diamond Sponsor" on Marketing
  • Display of logo on TV screen & in event program
  • Recognition on Social Media & Web
  • Two on-site social media promotional videos
  • PSA at Gala & Opportunity to Address Guests
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
  • Event Tickets for 4 Guests
  • Reserved table seating
  • Display of logo on TV screen & in event program
  • Recognition on Social Media & Web
  • One on-site social media promotional videos
  • PSA at Gala & Opportunity to Address Guests
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
  • Event Tickets for 4 Guests
  • Reserved table seating
  • Display of logo on TV screen & in event program
  • Recognition on Social
Add a donation for The Junior Service League of St. Augustine, Florida, Inc.

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