Society of Heart's Delight

Hosted by

Society of Heart's Delight

About this event

SHD Annual Gala [Fusion & Future]

Rotary Summit Center 7th floor (top floor)

88 S 4th St, San Jose, CA 95112, USA

Community Ally Sponsor
$5,000

Reserved dinner seating for 10 guests.
VIP reception access for 2 guests.

Logo placement throughout the event (signage, digital, print).

Logo recognition in digital and print marketing materials and promotions.

Friend of the Community Sponsor
$3,000

Reserved dinner seating for 10 guests.
VIP reception access for 1 guest.

Logo placement throughout the event (signage, digital, print).

Logo recognition in digital and print marketing materials and promotions.

VIP Admission
$500

Exclusive VIP Reception | 5:00–6:00 PM

Connect with sponsors, elected officials, corporate executives, and respected community leaders across sectors in an intimate networking setting before the main program begins.

General Admission
$250

Expect a night of full program, entertainment, community connection, and many more. The dance floor opens at 9:00pm!

Add a donation for Society of Heart's Delight

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