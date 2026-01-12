SHD Annual Gala [Fusion & Future]

About this event
88 S 4th St, San Jose, CA 95112, USA
Reserved dinner seating for 10 guests.
VIP reception access for 2 guests.
Logo placement throughout the event (signage, digital, print).
Logo recognition in digital and print marketing materials and promotions.
Reserved dinner seating for 10 guests.
VIP reception access for 1 guest.
Logo placement throughout the event (signage, digital, print).
Logo recognition in digital and print marketing materials and promotions.
Exclusive VIP Reception | 5:00–6:00 PM
Connect with sponsors, elected officials, corporate executives, and respected community leaders across sectors in an intimate networking setting before the main program begins.
Expect a night of full program, entertainment, community connection, and many more. The dance floor opens at 9:00pm!
$
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