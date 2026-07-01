Annual Gala - Gold Sponsorship Package

With this sponsorship enjoy the VIP Experience from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm and the full program from 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm with access to all main activities. Prominent event recognition, Placement on the Step and Repeat Banner, Verbal recognition during the event, Twelve Gala tickets, Company Branding on printed and promotional materials throughout the year, Vendor table at VETS FEST Veterans Day Outreach Event. Invitation to Exclusive VIP Sponsor Reception.