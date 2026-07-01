Twinkling string lights hang above a rustic wooden background with the words "Party With A Purpose" glowing in the center.
Veterans Empowerment Services

Hosted by

Veterans Empowerment Services

About this event

Annual Gala - Gold Sponsorship Package

3014 Dauphine St

New Orleans, LA 70117, USA

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

With this sponsorship enjoy the VIP Experience from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm and the full program from 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm with access to all main activities. Prominent event recognition, Placement on the Step and Repeat Banner, Verbal recognition during the event, Twelve Gala tickets, Company Branding on printed and promotional materials throughout the year, Vendor table at VETS FEST Veterans Day Outreach Event. Invitation to Exclusive VIP Sponsor Reception.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!