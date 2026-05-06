Hosted by

Childrens Law Center Inc

About this event

Gala Sponsors: Lighting the Way to a Better Tomorrow!

The Riverview in Simsbury

Visionary Sponsor
$20,000

Please see our Sponsorship Opportunities and Benefits form.

With this sponsorship, you will receive 18 tickets, logo on Save the Date and Invitation (deadlines apply), recognition from the podium during the event, premium seating, logo on print recognition, digital ad 85x on event screens, logo on event website, logo on mobile bidding platform, logo on social media posts.

Leader Sponsor
$10,000

Please see our Sponsorship Opportunities and Benefits form.

With this sponsorship, you will receive 14 tickets, logo on Save the Date and Invitation (deadlines apply), recognition from the podium during the event, premium seating, logo on print recognition, digital ad 70x on event screens, logo on event website, logo on mobile bidding platform, logo on social media posts.

Champion Sponsor
$7,500

Please see our Sponsorship Opportunities and Benefits form.

With this sponsorship, you will receive 10 tickets, logo on Save the Date and Invitation (deadlines apply), recognition from the podium during the event, premium seating, logo on print recognition, digital ad 50x on event screens, logo on event website, logo on mobile bidding platform, logo on social media posts.

Elevate Sponsor
$5,000

Please see our Sponsorship Opportunities and Benefits form.

With this sponsorship, you will receive 8 tickets, logo on Save the Date and Invitation (deadlines apply), recognition from the podium during the event, logo on print recognition, digital ad 35x on event screens, logo on event website, logo on mobile bidding platform, logo on social media posts.

Mentor Sponsor
$3,000

Please see our Sponsorship Opportunities and Benefits form.

With this sponsorship, you will receive 6 tickets, name in print recognition, digital ad 15x on event screens, name on event website, name on mobile bidding platform, name on social media posts.

Inspire Sponsor
$1,750

Please see our Sponsorship Opportunities and Benefits form.

With this sponsorship, you will receive 4 tickets, name in print recognition, name on event website, name on mobile bidding platform

Friend Sponsor
$850

Please see our Sponsorship Opportunities and Benefits form.

With this sponsorship, you will receive 2 tickets, name in print recognition, name on event website, name on mobile bidding platform

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