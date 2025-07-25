Konspicuous Foundation

Konspicuous Foundation

Protect The Legacy: The Future Matters Now

601 N Polk St

Pineville, NC 28134, USA

Legacy Streaming Ticket
$60

Includes streaming access to the Protect the Legacy: The Future Matters Now gala and access to our Legacy Tool Kit. Live stream ticket includes participation in the interactive panel discussions.


Your ticket supports estate planning education and financial empowerment programs for families across Charlotte.

BOGO Ticket Special
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This weekend only! This two ticket package includes access to the Protect the Legacy: The Future Matters Now cocktail-style gala, featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, and all interactive experiences.


Your tickets support estate planning education and financial empowerment programs for families across Charlotte.

General Admission
$150

Includes access to the Protect the Legacy: The Future Matters Now cocktail-style gala, featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, and all interactive experiences.



Legacy Influencer
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Step into the spotlight as a supporter of generational wealth and community empowerment. The Legacy Influencer package includes:

  • 2 Admission Tickets
  • Company Logo Featured on Event Website & Social Media
  • Recognition in Event Program
  • Exclusive Legacy Lux Box curated for our most engaged supporters


Legacy Partner
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Legacy Partner, your business will be recognized as a key supporter of generational wealth, financial empowerment, and estate planning access for underserved families. This package offers strong brand exposure and a meaningful connection to a mission that matters.

Package Includes:

  • 4 Admission Tickets to the Protect the Legacy gala
  • Quarter-Page Ad in Event Program (Logo + Custom Message)
  • Company Logo Featured on Select Marketing Materials
  • Social Media Mention Leading Up to the Event
  • Promotional Gift Included for Each Guest
  • Verbal Acknowledgment from the Stage During the Event
Legacy Builder
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

As a Legacy Builder, your support directly fuels estate planning access, financial literacy tools, and long-term empowerment for underserved communities.

Includes:

  • 6 Admission Tickets to the Protect the Legacy gala
  • Half-Page Ad in the Event Program (Includes Photo + Bio)
  • Company Logo Featured on Website, Social Media, and Printed Materials
  • Branded Promotional Gift Included for Each Guest
  • Verbal Acknowledgment from Stage During the Event
  • Opportunity to Display Company Banner or Signage at the Venue
Legacy Ambassador
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Legacy Ambassador package is designed for brands, philanthropists, and advocates who believe in meaningful visibility and real community impact. With premium positioning and exclusive recognition, your investment helps elevate voices, empower families, and bring generational wealth conversations to the forefront.

Includes:

  • 8 Admission Tickets to the Protect the Legacy gala
  • Full-Page Ad in Event Program (Includes Photo + Bio)
  • Premium Logo Placement on Website, Social Media, and Event Materials
  • Branded Promotional Gift Included for Each Guest
  • Table Signage recognizing your brand or honoree (placed in high-visibility area or near branded activation station)
  • Verbal Acknowledgment & Recognition Throughout the Evening
  • Featured Mention in Gala Press Release and Post-Event Recap Report
Legacy Visionary
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • 10 Admission Tickets to the Protect the Legacy gala
  • Inside Front or Back Cover Ad in Event Program (Includes Full Page, Photo + Bio)
  • Premium Logo All Digital +Printed Materials
  • Branded Promotional Gift Included for Each Guest
  • Premium Lux Box
  • Special Introduction by Host + On-Stage Acknowledgment
  • Dedicated Social Media Feature Highlight
  • Table Signage
  • Featured Mention in Gala Press Release and Post-Event Recap Report
  • Option to Speak at the Event
