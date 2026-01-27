Shalom And Tranquility Garden Network
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Shalom And Tranquility Garden Network

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Shalom And Tranquility Garden Network

About this event

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Shalom, Wickedly Good, Rooted N Joy!

3619 Walton Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

Add a donation for Shalom And Tranquility Garden Network

$

General Admission
$75

Admission, Buffet Style Luncheon, 2 adult beverage tickets

Table Admission
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Admission for Paty of 8 includes admission, luncheon, 16 adult beverage tickets

Seed Sponsor
$100

Embark on a rewarding journey of support with our Level 1 Sponsorship: “Seed”. By choosing this sponsorship, you are planting the seeds of change and growth within our community. Your donation will bloom into a beautiful garden of opportunities for those in need. Join us in cultivating a brighter future together!


Sponsorship includes: Social Media Acknowledgement

Stem Sponsorship
$250

Embark on a magical journey with Level 2: Stem – a fundraiser that nurtures both gardens and children's minds. Become a proud sponsor and watch as young minds blossom alongside beautiful blooms. Join us in cultivating a brighter future through this inspiring initiative!


Sponsorship Includes:

Social Media Mention

Business Mention at Event

Flower Sponsorship
$500

Welcome to Level 3: Flower Sponsor! Join us in our fundraiser to support youth education through gardening. By becoming a Flower Sponsor, you not only help grow beautiful blooms but also nurture the minds of tomorrow. Your contribution will sow the seeds of knowledge and food sustainability. Embrace the power of giving and make a difference today!


Sponsorship Includes:

Social Media & Event Mention

Business Logo on Progam

Business Logo on Scrolling Banner at Event

2 Event Tickets


Root Sponsor
$1,000

Join us in making a difference with our Level 4: Roots Sponsor program! By becoming a sponsor, you're not just supporting a fundraiser; you're nurturing a community, fostering education, and empowering youth and families. Together, let's cultivate a garden of possibilities and growth. Take the first step towards positive change – sponsor our program today!


Sponsorship Includes:

Social Media Mention

Logo on Scrolling Banner at event

Event Mention

Logo on Event Program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!