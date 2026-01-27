Shalom, Wickedly Good, Rooted N Joy!

Welcome to Level 3: Flower Sponsor! Join us in our fundraiser to support youth education through gardening. By becoming a Flower Sponsor, you not only help grow beautiful blooms but also nurture the minds of tomorrow. Your contribution will sow the seeds of knowledge and food sustainability. Embrace the power of giving and make a difference today!





Sponsorship Includes:

Social Media & Event Mention

Business Logo on Progam

Business Logo on Scrolling Banner at Event

2 Event Tickets



