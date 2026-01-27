Shalom, Wickedly Good, Rooted N Joy!

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About this event
$
Admission, Buffet Style Luncheon, 2 adult beverage tickets
Admission for Paty of 8 includes admission, luncheon, 16 adult beverage tickets
Embark on a rewarding journey of support with our Level 1 Sponsorship: “Seed”. By choosing this sponsorship, you are planting the seeds of change and growth within our community. Your donation will bloom into a beautiful garden of opportunities for those in need. Join us in cultivating a brighter future together!
Sponsorship includes: Social Media Acknowledgement
Embark on a magical journey with Level 2: Stem – a fundraiser that nurtures both gardens and children's minds. Become a proud sponsor and watch as young minds blossom alongside beautiful blooms. Join us in cultivating a brighter future through this inspiring initiative!
Sponsorship Includes:
Social Media Mention
Business Mention at Event
Welcome to Level 3: Flower Sponsor! Join us in our fundraiser to support youth education through gardening. By becoming a Flower Sponsor, you not only help grow beautiful blooms but also nurture the minds of tomorrow. Your contribution will sow the seeds of knowledge and food sustainability. Embrace the power of giving and make a difference today!
Sponsorship Includes:
Social Media & Event Mention
Business Logo on Progam
Business Logo on Scrolling Banner at Event
2 Event Tickets
Join us in making a difference with our Level 4: Roots Sponsor program! By becoming a sponsor, you're not just supporting a fundraiser; you're nurturing a community, fostering education, and empowering youth and families. Together, let's cultivate a garden of possibilities and growth. Take the first step towards positive change – sponsor our program today!
Sponsorship Includes:
Social Media Mention
Logo on Scrolling Banner at event
Event Mention
Logo on Event Program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!