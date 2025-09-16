Annual Gala Silent Auction

This exclusive package includes two courtside tickets for a Saturday October 4, 2025 8:00 p.m. pre-season game next to the visitor bench. It also includes fine dining, all-you-can-eat food in the Crown Room by Carbone's before, during, and after the game. Your VIP experience includes amazing swag, memorabilia and goodies as well as a private entrance with no line. This international game will be played at Barclay's Center against Jerusalem Hapoel.