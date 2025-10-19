Annual Gala - Sponsorship

170 Lockwood Dr

Charleston, SC 29403, USA

Co Host Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • Second Largest Logo Placement on:
    • Event Program & Signage
    • Event Website & Social Media
  • Recognition from stage by emcee during program (highlighted as a top-tier)
  • 1 VIP Table (10 seats) in premier location and 1 additional reserved table (10 seats) (total 20 seats)
  • Logo featured in dedicated social media post and included in sponsor highlight carousel on event website.
  • Option to include promo items in guest gift bags
  • Half page ad or spotlight feature in event program
  • Option to have a branded activation with signage
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Large Logo Placement:
    • Event program & Signage
    • Recognition from stage during program
  • 1 VIP Table (10 seats) in premium location
  • Logo featured in all event social media posts
  • Option to include promo items in guest gift bags
Interactive Sponsor - Hope Wall
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on a custom banner, where gala guests write notes of encouragement for foster kids. Banner will be housed in the Closet of Hope Warehouse for all incoming families to see. Social Media and on stage recognition as well as 4 tickets.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Medium Logo placement on event program & Signage

1 reserved table (10 seats)

Social media recognition before and after event

logo displaced on event slideshow

Interactive Sponsorship - Bar Sponsor
$1,500

Signage at the bar, branded napkins, and cups

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo in event program & on Select Signage

4 Gala Tickets

Social Media Thank you post

Interactive Sponsor - Auction Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on Auction Paddles & Signage near auction tables

Interactive Sponsor - Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on Backdrop for photos

Interactive Sponsor - Wine Sponsor
$500

Sticker displayed on wine bottles

Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Name Listed in Event Program & On Event Website

2 Gala Tickets

Social Media Thank you Post

Friend of the Gala
$250

Name listed in event Program

Social Media Thank You Post

Add a donation for Closet Of Hope

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!