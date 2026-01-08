Hosted by

Trinity Lutheran School

About this event

Annual Gala Sponsorship

16262 Clubhouse Dr

Goodyear, AZ 85395, USA

Pillar Partner- $20,000 and Above
Pay what you can



 All Cornerstone benefits, Event Naming Rights (e.g., "The Gala presented by [Your Name]"), Exclusive signage placement at venue entrance, Opportunity for a 3-minute stage presentation. 


Cornerstone Sponsor- $10,000 and Above
Pay what you can

 All Legacy benefits, Dedicated, branded email blast to the entire TLS mailing list (approx. 550 contacts), Prominent full-page recognition in the Gala program, 8 complimentary tickets (one VIP table). 


Legacy Sponsor $3,000 and Above
Pay what you can

All Scholar benefits, Inclusion in a dedicated social media campaign highlighting major sponsors, Logo inclusion on the online auction platform, 6 complimentary tickets. 


Scholar Sponsor- $1,000 and Above
Pay what you can

All Builder benefits, Half-page ad placement in the Gala program, 4 complimentary tickets. 


Builder Sponsor- $500 and Above
Pay what you can



 Company name listing on the TLS website sponsor page, Company name listed in the Gala program, Social media "Thank You" mention, 2 complimentary tickets. 


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!