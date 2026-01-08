Annual Gala Sponsorship

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About this event
All Cornerstone benefits, Event Naming Rights (e.g., "The Gala presented by [Your Name]"), Exclusive signage placement at venue entrance, Opportunity for a 3-minute stage presentation.
All Legacy benefits, Dedicated, branded email blast to the entire TLS mailing list (approx. 550 contacts), Prominent full-page recognition in the Gala program, 8 complimentary tickets (one VIP table).
All Scholar benefits, Inclusion in a dedicated social media campaign highlighting major sponsors, Logo inclusion on the online auction platform, 6 complimentary tickets.
All Builder benefits, Half-page ad placement in the Gala program, 4 complimentary tickets.
Company name listing on the TLS website sponsor page, Company name listed in the Gala program, Social media "Thank You" mention, 2 complimentary tickets.
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