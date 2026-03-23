AKHi Temple #280 & AKHi Court #259 Inaugural Joint Ball Sponsorship Packages

Formal introduction at the exclusive Classic City Sponsors Pre-Event Reception — hosted by the Event Chair and Temple 280 leadership, where your company is formally presented to Noble leadership as a Founding Classic City Sponsor

✓ 5 premium tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend

✓ VIP preferred seating — front of house in the Atrium

✓ 1-night Saturday stay at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Athens

✓ Full-page ad in the Official Digital Souvenir Journal

✓ Logo on main event banner and all signage

✓ Dedicated social media spotlight — before, during & after

✓ Public podium acknowledgement by event leadership

✓ Recognition in all press releases