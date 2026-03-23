Akhi Temple #280 Oasis of Athens Desert of Ga.

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Akhi Temple #280 Oasis of Athens Desert of Ga.

About this event

AKHi Temple #280 & AKHi Court #259 Inaugural Joint Ball Sponsorship Packages

Platinum VIP Sponsor item
Platinum VIP Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Aug 13

4 left!

  • Formal introduction at the exclusive Classic City Sponsors Pre-Event Reception — hosted by the Event Chair and Temple 280 leadership, where your company is formally presented to Noble leadership as a Founding Classic City Sponsor
  • 5 premium tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend
  • VIP preferred seating — front of house in the Atrium
  • 1-night Saturday stay at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Athens
  • Full-page ad in the Official Digital Souvenir Journal
  • Logo on main event banner and all signage
  • Dedicated social media spotlight — before, during & after
  • Public podium acknowledgement by event leadership
  • Recognition in all press releases
  • Framed Certificate of Community Partnership
Gold Package item
Gold Package
$3,000
Available until Aug 13

4 left!

  • 3 tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend
  • Reserved preferred seating for all sessions
  • Half-page ad in the Digital Souvenir Journal
  • Company logo on event banner and all programs
  • Social media feature post before and after the event
  • Public podium acknowledgement at the Saturday Gala
  • Certificate of Community Partnership

Silver Package item
Silver Package
$1,500

4 left!

  • 2 tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend
  • Quarter-page ad in the Digital Souvenir Journal
  • Business name and logo on all event programs and signage
  • Social media mention before the event
  • Public podium acknowledgement at the Saturday Gala
  • Certificate of Community Partnership
Bronze Package item
Bronze Package
$750

4 left!


  • 1 ticket to the Saturday evening Charity Gala
  • Business name in the Digital Souvenir Journal
  • Business name on all event programs
  • Social media mention before the event
  • Certificate of Community Partnership
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