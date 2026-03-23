AKHi Temple #280 & AKHi Court #259 Inaugural Joint Ball Sponsorship Packages

Formal introduction at the exclusive Classic City Sponsors Pre-Event Reception — hosted by the Event Chair and Temple 280 leadership, where your company is formally presented to Noble leadership as a Founding Classic City Sponsor
✓5 premium tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend
✓VIP preferred seating — front of house in the Atrium
✓1-night Saturday stay at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Athens
✓Full-page ad in the Official Digital Souvenir Journal
✓Logo on main event banner and all signage
✓Dedicated social media spotlight — before, during & after
✓Public podium acknowledgement by event leadership
✓Recognition in all press releases
✓Framed Certificate of Community Partnership
Formal introduction at the exclusive Classic City Sponsors Pre-Event Reception — hosted by the Event Chair and Temple 280 leadership, where your company is formally presented to Noble leadership as a Founding Classic City Sponsor
✓5 premium tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend
✓VIP preferred seating — front of house in the Atrium
✓1-night Saturday stay at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Athens
✓Full-page ad in the Official Digital Souvenir Journal
✓Logo on main event banner and all signage
✓Dedicated social media spotlight — before, during & after
✓Public podium acknowledgement by event leadership
✓Recognition in all press releases
✓Framed Certificate of Community Partnership
Gold Package
$3,000
Available until Aug 13
4 left!
✓3 tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend
✓Reserved preferred seating for all sessions
✓Half-page ad in the Digital Souvenir Journal
✓Company logo on event banner and all programs
✓Social media feature post before and after the event
✓Public podium acknowledgement at the Saturday Gala
✓Certificate of Community Partnership
✓3 tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend
✓Reserved preferred seating for all sessions
✓Half-page ad in the Digital Souvenir Journal
✓Company logo on event banner and all programs
✓Social media feature post before and after the event
✓Public podium acknowledgement at the Saturday Gala
✓Certificate of Community Partnership
Silver Package
$1,500
4 left!
✓2 tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend
✓Quarter-page ad in the Digital Souvenir Journal
✓Business name and logo on all event programs and signage
✓Social media mention before the event
✓Public podium acknowledgement at the Saturday Gala
✓Certificate of Community Partnership
✓2 tickets — full Friday through Sunday weekend
✓Quarter-page ad in the Digital Souvenir Journal
✓Business name and logo on all event programs and signage
✓Social media mention before the event
✓Public podium acknowledgement at the Saturday Gala
✓Certificate of Community Partnership
Bronze Package
$750
4 left!
1 ticket to the Saturday evening Charity Gala
✓Business name in the Digital Souvenir Journal
✓Business name on all event programs
✓Social media mention before the event
✓Certificate of Community Partnership
1 ticket to the Saturday evening Charity Gala
✓Business name in the Digital Souvenir Journal
✓Business name on all event programs
✓Social media mention before the event
✓Certificate of Community Partnership
Add a donation for Akhi Temple #280 Oasis of Athens Desert of Ga.
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