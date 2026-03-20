Annual Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
As a wine sponsor, you'll enhance our guests' experience and help us meet our fundraising goals. Your generosity will be recognized in our event materials and is a great chance to show your commitment to the growth of Golden Eagle Rugby.
Support a scholarship fund to cover expenses like uniforms, team travel, and club dues is an impactful way to promote inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports. By alleviating these financial burdens, you can help ensure that talented athletes from all backgrounds have the chance to participate and excel in rugby without being limited by their economic circumstances.
Kick start the CHOA section of our Gala Program where a portion of donations made during this section will be donated to CHOA on behalf of the Daugherty Family.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!