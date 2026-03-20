Golden Eagle Fundraising

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Golden Eagle Fundraising

About this event

Annual Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

130 W Paces Ferry Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30305, USA

Sponsor Gala Wine Selection item
Sponsor Gala Wine Selection
$2,500

As a wine sponsor, you'll enhance our guests' experience and help us meet our fundraising goals. Your generosity will be recognized in our event materials and is a great chance to show your commitment to the growth of Golden Eagle Rugby.

Support Scholarship Fund item
Support Scholarship Fund
$2,500

Support a scholarship fund to cover expenses like uniforms, team travel, and club dues is an impactful way to promote inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports. By alleviating these financial burdens, you can help ensure that talented athletes from all backgrounds have the chance to participate and excel in rugby without being limited by their economic circumstances.

Golden Eagle+CHOA Sponsorship item
Golden Eagle+CHOA Sponsorship
$2,500

Kick start the CHOA section of our Gala Program where a portion of donations made during this section will be donated to CHOA on behalf of the Daugherty Family.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!